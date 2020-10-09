Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2020 -- Lid Applicator Machine: Introduction



Lid applicator machine is a linear machine which can be placed at the end of the flow packing process to place lids on round cups such as wet wipes. It is also known as slitting capping machine can automatically finish capping and provides high production capacity.



Lid applicator machines are functional, safe, and productive for people behind the machine. Lid applicator machines are used regularly by industries where high standards of hygiene and cleanliness exist.

A lid applicator machine is used in different manufacturing and processing applications such as food & beverages, household products, healthcare, personal care, and cosmetics.



The global lid applicator machine market is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to increasing demand for lid applicator machines from food & beverages, healthcare, and household products sectors.



Global Lid Applicator Machine Market: Key Drivers and Restraints



Lid applicator machines increase the efficiency of the entire packaging process and eases the assembly line process by minimizing human errors. This is expected to boost the demand for lid applicator machines in end-use industries during the forecast period.



Rise in consumption of beverages such as health drinks and carbonated drinks is expected to boost the demand for lid applicator machines during the forecast period.



Growing demand to decrease the operation time and improve machine performance and production capacity are some of the major factors projected to boost the global lid applicator machine market in the next few years.

Consumer demand for hygiene, efficiency, and cleanliness is a major factor driving the usage of lid applicator machines by manufacturers. This is estimated to propel the global lid applicator machines market.

The packaging industry is expected to play an important role in expanding the global lid applicator machines market in the next few years due to the rising penetration of innovative packaging products.

Increasing stringent regulations and standards to maintain hygiene especially in the dairy industry is anticipated to boost the demand for lid applicator machines.



High Cost of Lid Applicator Machines Hampers the Market



Lid applicator machine is an automatic device; skilled labor is required to use or operate it. This increases the labor cost, thereby adversely hampering the global lid applicator machine market



Asia Pacific to Hold Major Share of the Global Lid Applicator Machine Market



In terms of region, the global lid applicator machine market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



Asia Pacific dominated the global lid applicator machine market and is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This can be attributed to growth in consumer base of persons interested in personal hygiene and increasing demand for luxury products and skincare products, which is expected to propel the lid applicator machine market in the region.



North America held the second largest share of the global lid applicator machine market in 2018, due to presence of well-established technologically advanced manufacturers in the region. The U.S. is a key market in North America, due to high demand for lid applicator machines in the country.



Key Players Operating in the Global Lid Applicator Machine Market



Several local, regional, and international players are active in the market and manufacture lid applicator machines. Hence, the market is fairly fragmented and the bargaining power of suppliers is low. The degree of competition among market players is also high. Rapid technological advancements have led to opportunities in the global lid applicator machine market.