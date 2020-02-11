Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- As per one of the latest research reports by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the vendor landscape in the global lidding films market is highly fragmented and competitive on account of presence of a large number of market players. The top ten companies are estimated to hold only 26.6% of market share in 2017. While players that operate globally clearly lead the market, they are wary about threats posed by local vendors. This is because small companies despite a small scale set up offer products at lower prices, which is giving competition to bigger players to establish themselves in regional markets.



"In this scenario, the global players are focusing on core business plastic packaging and are discontinuing various non-core operations," said a lead TMR analyst. For instance, in November 2014 Bemis Company Inc. discontinued its global Pressure Sensitive Materials Business. Also, leading players are striving to expand their market presence with innovation and inorganic growth to tap growth opportunities in regional markets.



Some of the leading companies in the lidding films market are Bemis Company Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Uflex Ltd., Amocor Limited, Berry Global Group Inc., Winpak Ltd., LINPAC Packaging Limited, Schur Flexibles Holding GmbH, Plastopil Hazorea Company Ltd, Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation, Multi-Plastics Inc., Golden Eagle Extrusions Inc., FFP Packaging Solutions Ltd., Impak Films Pty Ltd., Flexopack SA, and TCL Packaging Ltd.



According to the report, the global lidding films market was evaluated at US$2.9 bn in 2016 and is estimated to become worth over US$5 bn by the end of 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period between 2017 and 2025.



Globally, on the basis of material type, the polypropylene segment is estimated to lead the market in 2017, holding 20.2% share vis-à-vis value. Among the key product types, the high barrier lidding films segment is estimate to hold the leading 53.6% market share in 2017. Geography-wise, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a lucrative market displaying the leading CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period.