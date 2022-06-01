Lidl Launches Own Shipping Line to Beat Supply Chain Congestion

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2022 -- The container crisis has had a huge impact on supply chains, especially for large organisations like Lidl. Now, the retailer has taken steps to help ensure the security of its future deliveries by launching its own shipping line. According to a recent report, Lidl intends to buy its own container ships so that the retailer will no longer be subject to the delays and issues that have resulted from the container crisis worldwide. Lidl is the fifth largest retailer in the world and operates hypermarkets in Europe. The German discount retailer is now in talks with shipping companies where it will be able to use its own sea freight capabilities, when it has them. Once the new operation is established for Lidl, it will be used for transportation and delivery of goods, including cargo transportation and export cargo handling services. Lidl is the latest major player to take this step to secure its supply chain but is unlikely to be the last.



As the supply chain challenges that have affected many businesses over the past year continue to make an impact, we are likely to see many more large organisations take steps along the lines of Lidl's new operations for 2022. This is creating a spike in supply chain jobs, something the team at DSJ Global is expertly placed to help manage. As specialists in hiring for supply chain jobs, as well as other key related fields such as procurement, logistics and technical operations, the team at DSJ Global can support both talented people keen to find new opportunities and enterprises in need of bright minds. The firm has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years and has contacts at organisations large and small, from agile start-ups to well-established global brands. This broad experience and industry knowledge gives the team at DSJ Global vital insight when it comes to helping businesses navigate these new challenges - permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions ensure the right options can be created.



Like Lidl, DSJ Global has an extensive presence in Germany that covers most major cities, including Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Hamburg and Cologne. The team here is also part of a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000, adding a vital global dimension to the services on offer with respect to supply chain jobs. Plus, DSJ Global is part of the Phaidon International group (operating across 6 countries), which makes it the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of industry-leading enterprises. During the challenges of recent years, the firm has focused on building resilient internal teams and invested heavily in its own people. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. The result is a flawless, insightful and flexible service that consistently delivers. In addition to supply chain jobs there are many other roles available via the firm today, including Purchasing Manager, Production Superintendent and Senior Supply Chain Manager [Pharma].



The team at DSJ Global said, "A pressure cooker year for the Supply Chain sector means 2022 could be unpredictable. One thing is for certain though, and that is the need for talent. Travel restrictions, delays on cargo flights and congested shipping lanes created a multitude of challenges that only the best of the best can solve, and therefore demand for top-tier Supply Chain talent is going nowhere.



The need for talent who have extensive experience in Strategic Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain is huge. Such demand means companies are having to resort to extreme benefits packages and high compensation to attract the talent they attain for, and therefore having a talent partner to guide them through these difficult times is invaluable.



Travel restrictions, delays on cargo flights and congested shipping lanes may have been 2021's story, but much of last year's challenges are shaping this year. As Supply Chains continue to be under the world's spotlight, the need for top-tier talent is still a pressing issue."



To find out more about supply chain jobs in Germany visit https://www.dsjglobal.de



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global DE: +49 30 72 62 11 444.



For more information about DSJ Global services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.de.



About DSJ Global DE

DSJ Global DE is transforming the process of recruitment to make it more agile and adaptable to the challenges that businesses in the logistics and supply chain industry face today.