New Scientific Study Confirms World's Most Accurate Lie Detection System

El Paso, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- A recently published 18-year field study of the Computer Voice Stress Analyzer (CVSA) showed the system to have an accuracy rate greater than 95%, far surpassing all other credibility assessment systems currently available worldwide. The findings of the 18-year study, conducted by Professor James Chapman and Neuroscientist Marigo Stathis, were published in the 2012 Annual Edition of the scientific journal "Criminalistics and Court Expertise" which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year. Currently the CVSA is used globally by over 2,000 law enforcement, military and security agencies.



The study’s findings revealed the CVSA, when used as an investigative support tool, can accurately predict whether a person under investigation is being truthful or deceptive. When the CVSA was used for diagnostic purposes to predict deception, positive results were obtained in over 95% of the cases, with no false positive results identified. Additionally, a strong, indirect relationship (approximately 94%) was discerned between crime consequence and confession rates among guilty subjects.Empirical data collected by the CVSA’s manufacturer, US law enforcement agencies, and the US military have long supported a 95% or greater accuracy rate for the CVSA; however, this is the first independent and peer reviewed scientific study to validate these data.



The study’s findings are also supported by the 96.4% validated confession rate Professor Chapman attained while using the CVSA during the course of the 18-year study. According to current scientific research, police confession rates worldwide vary between 20-45%, with even the best interviewers only achieving a 50-55% confession rate. This study revealed the use of the CVSA during criminal justice investigations dramatically improved confession rates, well above the 90% level.



The release of the CVSA study coincides with recent reports of US government-funded research of technologies and systems being considered to develop a next-generation automated credibility assessment system, and showcased the high accuracy level of voice stress analysis. The US government research effort is being conducted to develop a replacement for the outdated and controversial polygraph, and achieved accuracy rate of greater than 90% for voice analysis technology. The superior field performance of the CVSA has been achieved through the use of advanced algorithms and unique proprietary processes, and explains why the CVSA remains the world's most advanced , accurate, and widely-used credibility assessment system.



For further information about the CVSA please contact Commander Ivan Ortega, Director of International Relations, for the National Association of Computer Voice Stress Analysts (NACVSA), at admin@nacvsa.org.