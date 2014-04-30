Liever, Hyman & Potter, P. C. Now Offering Workers' Comp Representation This Spring

Reading, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Liever, Hyman & Potter, P.C. is now offering representation in workers’ compensation cases this spring. The firm knows that work injuries can be devastating. When wage loss makes it difficult if not impossible to pay bills and support families, Pennsylvania residents need to know that they are entitled to workers’ comp benefits when they are injured on the job. The work comp lawyers at Liever, Hyman & Potter, P.C., can immediately take action on the client’s behalf to protect his or her rights and obtain work comp benefits to which the client is entitled, including wage loss benefits and medical benefits.



The state of Pennsylvania provides workers’ compensation protection for workers injured on the job. However, insurance companies often try to deny claims or delay payments. Employers and insurance companies may also try reduce the amount of wage loss benefits being paid to an injured worker or try to put an end to work comp benefits altogether. Liever, Hyman & Potter, P.C., wants their clients to know that injured workers in Pennsylvania are entitled to work comp wage loss and medical benefits under the PA Workers' Compensation Act and the lawyers at Liever, Hyman & Potter, P.C., know how to prevent this from happening to their clients. In some cases, insurance companies will actually hire doctors and vocational workers to say that a worker is fully recovered and capable of working even if they are not. In defense, Liever, Hyman & Potter, P.C., in appropriate cases, hires their own doctors and vocational workers to defend the case and preserve benefits.



Sometimes insurance companies will resort to self-help and simply stop paying an injured worker or refuse to pay medical bills of an injured worker. Liever, Hyman & Potter, P.C., is familiar with the procedures to reinstate benefits and to penalize employers and insurance companies when they have acted illegally.



Injured workers in Pennsylvania are entitled to work comp wage loss and medical benefits under the PA Workers' Compensation Act. Injured workers may also be entitled to work comp benefits for scarring and disfigurement or the loss of use or function of a body part. Should tragedy strike, work comp benefits may be available to family members of loved ones who suffer fatal injuries on the job. Work Comp benefits are also available to workers who have suffered hearing loss due to hazardous industrial noise, as well as for exposure to dangerous chemicals, fumes and other harmful substances.



Those seeking legal counsel regarding workers’ compensation can visit Liever, Hyman & Potter, P.C., online or call 610-370-6682.



About Liever, Hyman & Potter, P.C.

The attorneys at Liever, Hyman & Potter, P.C., have won thousands of awards and settlements, including many multi-million dollar ones, for their clients since the firm opened in 1959. Since its founding, the law firm of Liever, Hyman & Potter, P.C., has been a leader in wrongful death, workers’ compensation, medical malpractice and personal injury claims. They handle only these types of cases and have a combined 130 years of practice fighting for the rights of clients and their families. Please visit http://www.lieverhymanpotter.com for more information.