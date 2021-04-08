Liever, Hyman & Potter, P.C. Handling Consultations for Nursing Home Neglect Cases in 2021

Reading, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2021 -- Liever, Hyman & Potter, P.C. is handling consultations for individuals who suspect their loved one is a victim of nursing home neglect. Nursing home neglect can be hard to spot, especially while unable to visit a loved one in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it is still possible to identify signs of neglect through a loved one's emotional state, personal hygiene, and general signs of mobility.



Nursing home neglect can take many different forms including the facility staff providing inadequate care to its residents. One sure sign of neglect is in the personal hygiene or cleanliness of a loved one and their living space. Staff are tasked with aiding residents with managing day-to-day tasks that they would struggle to accomplish independently, which includes tasks like keeping a resident clean and their living space cared for. If an individual notices a decline in either of these areas, they should seek help rectifying the situation.



In addition to watching for signs of nursing home neglect in an individual's appearance, it is possible to see such signs in their overall mobility. Nursing home staff are supposed to help keep residents active, but in cases where they are neglectful, a resident may become stiff or have trouble moving around their room since they are no longer used to moving their body with the same level of frequency.



Changes in a loved one's emotional behavior could also be signs that they have become victims of neglect. In the absence of other explanations for the change, mood swings, irritability, disconnecting from friends and family, and other psychological changes could indicate nursing home neglect since these may be normal responses to having their daily needs ignored by caretakers.



About Liever, Hyman & Potter, P.C.

The attorneys at Liever, Hyman & Potter, P.C., have won thousands of awards and settlements involving personal injury cases, including many multi-million dollar ones, for their clients since the firm opened in 1959. Since its founding, the law firm of Liever, Hyman & Potter, P.C., has been a leader in wrongful death, workers' compensation, medical malpractice and personal injury claims. They handle only these types of cases and have a combined 115 years of practice fighting for the rights of clients and their families.



