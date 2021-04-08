Liever, Hyman & Potter, P.C. Handling Consultations for Truck Accident Cases Immediately

Reading, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2021 -- Truck drivers play a vital role in the United States' logistical infrastructure, but when something goes wrong, it can lead to a host of negative consequences. The injuries sustained in a truck accident are often far more severe and long-lasting, which can have a devastating effect on an individual's life. The Liever, Hyman & Potter, P.C. Philadelphia truck accident attorneys understand this and are handling consultations for victims of truck accidents at this time.



Persons injured in accidents involving trucks often suffer devastating injuries. At the same time, the trucking company or its insurance adjusters will often contact you and try to get a statement from you in which you admit fault for the accident. That is why it is important to contact one of the lawyers at Liever, Hyman & Potter, P.C., as soon as possible after an auto or truck accident. The attorneys at the firm are immediately available to protect a case and the victim's rights and guide them through the entire insurance and legal process.



Trucking accidents can occur because of the trucking company's policies, weather conditions on the road, a driver's failure to comply with inspection or sleep requirements, and other factors that the trucking company may not want anyone to know about such as the qualifications of its drivers. To build a case, the Liever, Hyman & Potter, P.C., legal team of Pennsylvania accident lawyers might add professional investigators, photographers, engineers (to perform accident reconstructions) and other experts to our legal team.



The Liever, Hyman & Potter, P.C. personal injury lawyers based in Reading, PA, have worked with clients to identify the fault in a trucking accident, and then build a case to help them get the support they need to put their life back together.



