Liever, Hyman & Potter, P.C. Now Representing Truck Accident Victims in Berks County

Reading, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- State and Interstate highways, including I-78, I-81, Route 222 and Route 422, experience a high amount of traffic on a daily basis. People who travel on these roads in order to get to work will be met with traffic caused by bus, truck and commercial vehicles, for hours at a time. Due to the high traffic at peak times and during rush hour, drivers are at risk of serious and often times, fatal accidents. Accidents on these roads are caused, often times, by drivers who may not follow sleep break laws, speed limits, or regulations pertaining to oversized loads. Individuals who have been in a truck accident will be pleased to know that Liever, Hyman & Potter, P.C. is now representing truck accident victims in Berks County, PA.



Victims of truck or tractor-trailer accidents may be first contacted by the insurance adjuster, or trucking company. They might try to convince the victim or family member that the accident was the fault of the victim driver or passenger or try to get a statement from the victim that they might be able to use against the victim or his or her family in a court of law. Before this occurs, individuals should contact Liever, Hyman & Potter, P.C. to protect their case. The Berks County truck accident lawyers will deal with the insurance companies directly, so the individual victim or family member isn’t faced with questions they do not fully understand how to answer properly.



As skilled professional motor vehicle accident attorneys in Berks County, Liever, Hyman & Potter, P.C. has won numerous awards and settlements for victims of truck accidents. Clients of the law firm will not have to pay for the firm’s services unless they are awarded with money from the settlement. Individuals interested in speaking with a truck accident attorney can call the Reading, PA office at 800-471-4691. An experienced lawyer will be immediately available to protect the victim of truck accidents and guide the victim and his or her family through the entire process, and will deal directly with the insurance companies.



About Liever, Hyman & Potter, P. C.

The attorneys at Liever, Hyman & Potter, P. C., have won thousands of awards and settlements, including many multi-million dollar ones, for their clients since the firm opened in 1959. Since its founding, the law firm of Liever, Hyman & Potter, P. C., has been a leader in wrongful death, workers’ compensation and personal injury claims. They handle only these types of cases and have a combined 130 years of practice fighting for the rights of clients and their families.



Please visit http://www.lieverhymanpotter.com, for more information.