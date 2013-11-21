Liever, Hyman & Potter, P.C., Now Taking Workers Compensation Cases in Berks County This November

Reading, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- When an individual suffers an injury on-the-job—whether a broken bone, an amputation, head trauma, being involved in an automobile accident on company time, aggravates a pre-existing condition, or is injured as a result of repetitive work—they are entitled to workers compensation benefits. In order to help those that have been injured on-the-job or in the workplace, Liever, Hyman & Potter, P.C., is pleased to announce they will now be representing clients with workers’ compensation cases in Berks County this Fall and Winter.



Individuals in Berks County and Pennsylvania can file claims for workers compensation benefits in order to seek to obtain wage loss benefits and payment for medical bills. Serious injuries requiring surgery involve significant recovery time, which may include multiple visits to the doctor and medical bills start to pile up when work comp claims are denied. Injuries not only occur in jobs involving heavy lifting, but also occur in settings where an employee needs to use dangerous equipment as part of his or her job. Additionally, workers who are exposed to dangerous chemicals, fumes and other harmful substances are entitled to compensation should they become sickened or ill on-the-job or in the workplace. The workers' compensation lawyers at Liever, Hyman & Potter, P.C. handle all aspects of workers' compensation cases and an attorney will be immediately available to protect the rights of injured workers and guide them guide through the entire process.



If residing in Berks County or the greater Philadelphia area, the lawyers will deal directly with the work comp insurance companies and protect the rights of their clients thought the claim and litigation process. The lawyers will help fight to get work comp benefits on behalf of their clients and make sure that all work comp procedures are appropriately followed. As previously stated, clients can be awarded payment for lost wages, as well as payment for medical bills incurred with treatment of a work-related injury. Depending on the nature and severity of a work injury, injured workers may also be entitled to work comp benefits for scarring and disfigurement or the loss of use or function of a body part. Should tragedy strike, work comp benefits may be available to family members of loved ones who suffer fatal injuries on the job. Hearing loss due to hazardous industrial noise is compensable as well.



The lawyers at Liever, Hyman & Potter are familiar with the procedures to obtain workers’ compensation benefits on behalf of injured workers, as well as to penalize employers and insurance companies when they have acted illegally. Moreover, the lawyers at Liever, Hyman & Potter may be able to settle part, or all, of the work comp claim of an injured worker for a lump sum payment and the lawyers there understand how to value a work comp claim, and how to negotiate with the insurance companies, fighting for the best settlement for their clients.



Those that have been injured on-the-job can call Liever, Hyman & Potter to discuss their work comp claim and have their claim promptly evaluated. Initial consultation is free and no fee is required to be paid unless money is recovered on behalf of the client. Please contact the personal injury lawyers of Berks County, Liever, Hyman & Potter, P. C., at 610-370-6682, or visit their website for more information today.



About Liever, Hyman & Potter, P. C.

The attorneys at Liever, Hyman & Potter, P. C., have won thousands of awards and settlements, including many multi-million dollar ones, for their clients since the firm opened in 1959. Since its founding, the law firm of Liever, Hyman & Potter, P. C., has been a leader in wrongful death, workers’ compensation and personal injury claims. They handle only these types of cases and have a combined 130 years of practice fighting for the rights of clients and their families.



Please visit http://www.lieverhymanpotter.com, for more information.