The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Life Accident Insurance Market includes: Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (Italy), MetLife, Inc. (United States), Sumitomo Life Insurance Company (Japan), Great American Insurance Company. (United States), Aviva plc (United Kingdom), Munich Re Group (Germany), AIA Singapore Pte Ltd (Singapore), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (Switzerland), Gerber (Western & Southern Financial Group) (United States), Pacific Prime Singapore (Singapore), American International Group, Inc., (United States), ManhattanLife (United States)



Life accident insurance policy provides insurance benefits for personal as well as enterprise purposes and protects against any kind of accidental damage. There are two main categories of life accident insurance which include individual accident insurance and group accident insurance. The individual accident insurance policy covers the individual or personal damage accident cost such as accidental death, disability whether partial or permanent. The group accident insurance policy covers usually the employees obtained by the employers, this policy coverage is good for the small business where cost is very low.



Life Accident Insurance Market Segmentation:

by Type (Individual Accident Insurance, Group Accident Insurance), Application (Personal, Enterprise), Distributional Channel (Online Service, Offline Service), Coverage (Personal Injury Claims, Permanent Disability Cover, Temporary Total Disability, Others)



Market Drivers:

Rising Number of Accidents and Injury Cases

Need for Reducing the Cost of Burden and Coverage for the Accidental Expenses



Market Trends:

Emerging Number of New Policies and Plans in the Life Accident Insurance



Opportunities:

Advancement in the Distribution Service of Life Accident Insurance

Surging Investment in the Various Types of Life Accident Insurance with the Growing Awareness through Advertisements



Challenges:

Stringent Regulatory Guidelines on the Life Accident Insurance



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies:

On 1st September 2020, the Great American Insurance Group announced the launch of pomiSM, a digital platform and website for accident and health (A&H) insurance. Pomi (an acronym for Peace of Mind Insurance) is the company's first all-digital platform where brokers can quote and bind most blanket special risk policies in just a few minutes

Global Life Accident Insurance Market, Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Report Scope:

The report offers valuable insights into the impact of key players on the market, including their size, industry overview, and product offerings. To evaluate the expansion of these players, the report examines their recent advancements in the field. Covering all major geographical regions and sub-regions worldwide, the report specifically focuses on the market size, market shares, and competitive landscape of the Life Accident Insurance industry, as well as sales and growth opportunities within these regions. Additionally, the report analyzes the upstream and downstream activities of market players, including their production and distribution channels, as well as product cost analysis. The report highlights critical information and factual data regarding market drivers, limitations, opportunities, trends, and future prospects.



