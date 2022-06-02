Life Accident Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : MetLife, Aviva, ManhattanLife

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Life Accident Insurance Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Life Accident Insurance market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (Italy), MetLife, Inc. (United States), Sumitomo Life Insurance Company (Japan), Great American Insurance Company. (United States), Aviva plc (United Kingdom), Munich Re Group (Germany), AIA Singapore Pte Ltd (Singapore), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (Switzerland), Gerber (Western & Southern Financial Group) (United States), Pacific Prime Singapore (Singapore), American International Group, Inc., (United States), ManhattanLife (United States)



Life accident insurance policy provides insurance benefits for personal as well as enterprise purposes and protects against any kind of accidental damage. There are two main categories of life accident insurance which include individual accident insurance and group accident insurance. The individual accident insurance policy covers the individual or personal damage accident cost such as accidental death, disability whether partial or permanent. The group accident insurance policy covers usually the employees obtained by the employers, this policy coverage is good for the small business where cost is very low.



On 23rd June 2020, ManhattanLife, announced the acquisition of Standard Life and Casualty Insurance Company, expanding the company's growing national footprint and complementing their already robust product offerings. This acquisition significantly broadens our multi-channel product platform and allows us access into markets that we've been eager to enter

On 1st September 2020, the Great American Insurance Group announced the launch of pomiSM, a digital platform and website for accident and health (A&H) insurance. Pomi (an acronym for Peace of Mind Insurance) is the company's first all-digital platform where brokers can quote and bind most blanket special risk policies in just a few minutes. The platform has been customized for brokers selling A&H insurance to industries such as daycares, nonprofits, after school activities, and camps. The innovative "click and bind" method provides fast service and will help improve the way brokers fulfill the needs of their insureds.



by Type (Individual Accident Insurance, Group Accident Insurance), Application (Personal, Enterprise), Distributional Channel (Online Service, Offline Service), Coverage (Personal Injury Claims, Permanent Disability Cover, Temporary Total Disability, Others)



Market Trends:

Emerging Number of New Policies and Plans in the Life Accident Insurance



Opportunities:

Advancement in the Distribution Service of Life Accident Insurance

Surging Investment in the Various Types of Life Accident Insurance with the Growing Awareness through Advertisements



Market Drivers:

Rising Number of Accidents and Injury Cases

Need for Reducing the Cost of Burden and Coverage for the Accidental Expenses



Challenges:

Stringent Regulatory Guidelines on the Life Accident Insurance



Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Market Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Value Chain of Life Accident Insurance Market

Chapter Four: Players Profiles

Chapter Five: Global Life Accident Insurance Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Six: North America Life Accident Insurance Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Seven: Europe Life Accident Insurance Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eight: Asia-Pacific Life Accident Insurance Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Life Accident Insurance Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Ten: South America Life Accident Insurance Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eleven: Global Life Accident Insurance Market Segment by Types

Chapter Twelve: Global Life Accident Insurance Market Segment by Applications



What are the market factors that are explained in the Life Accident Insurance Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



