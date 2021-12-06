Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Life and Non-Life Insurance Market" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Life and Non-Life Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Swiss Re (Switzerland),Axa S.A. (France),China Life Insurance Group (China),Ping An Life Insurance Company of China, Ltd. (China),Nippon Life Insurance Company (Japan),MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings (Japan),Tokio Marine Holdings (Japan),Berkshire Hathaway Inc (United States),Cigna (United States),MetLife, Inc. (United States),Prudential Financial, Inc. (United States)



Brief Snapshot of Life and Non-Life Insurance:

Life insurance deals with offering a lump sum amount of the sum assured at the ending of the maturity period or if the policyholder is deceased. While non-life insurance provides financial protection to a person with certain health issues or specific kinds of losses to an asset. The life and non-life insurance include whole life insurance, term life insurance, universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance and auto insurance, property insurance, health insurance, accident insurance, travel insurance, disaster insurance, mortgage insurance, and others respectively. The insurance provider Swiss Re has estimated that global insurance premium is expected to rise 3.3 percent in the year 2021 and 3.9 percent in the year 2022. As the end consumers are becoming aware of the rising risk from a pandemic, the global life insurance premiums are estimated to rise 3.8 percent in 2021 and 4.0 percent in the year 2022. While the non-life insurance premiums are expected to grow only 2.8 percent in 2021 and 3.7 percent in the year 2022.

On 8th September 2021, AXA and Bharti announced that they have completed the combination of their non-life insurance operations in India, Bharti AXA General Insurance Company Limited, into ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited. AXA and Bhartiâ€™s ownership of Bharti AXA GI was 49% and 51% respectively. As the sale consideration of Bharti AXA GI, AXA and Bharti will receive a total of 35.8 million shares of ICICI Lombard, which represents Euro 664 million at current market value.



Life and Non-Life Insurance Market Trends:

Predominantly Emerging Markets in Asia are Using for Life and Non-Life Insurance, Accelerated During the Pandemic



Opportunities:

The Expanding Middle Class, Generating Higher Income, Growing Financial Wealth, and Heightened Risks to Manage is Boosting the Life and Non-Life Insurance Market



Market Drivers:

Growing Need for Covering Heavy Expense Coverage at the Time Uncertainty

Demand for the Financial Aid in Life and Non-Life Activities



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Individual, Group), Application (Direct, Agency, Banks), Life Insurance (Whole Life Insurance, Term Life Insurance, Universal Life Insurance, Variable Universal Life Insurance), Non-Life Insurance (Auto Insurance, Property Insurance, Health Insurance, Accident Insurance, Travel Insurance, Disaster Insurance, Mortgage Insurance, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



