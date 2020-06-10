Life Can Be Fantastic - Even when You're 100

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2020 -- Today, there are over 39 million people in the United States over the age of 65, including 5.6 million people over 85 - we are all living longer. This is wonderful, but growing older presents a set of new challenges. The decline of health, the loss of loved ones, and unfamiliar living situations can all take their toll on our well-being and state of mind.



Living Longer IS the New Normal: Lessons from a Geropsychologist on Living Longer and Making it Over the Hurdles, helps readers reexamine traditional approaches to aging. It encourages us to consider different perspectives on what we can accomplish and expect of ourselves.



Dr. Casciani is a leading psychologist in geriatric mental health. He explains:



"This is no time to sit back and muse: "What will be will be" – it's time to re-define ourselves and actively shape our future."



Alongside three decades of expertise working within the geriatric field, Joseph also draws on his work with positive psychology, and affirmations alike:



"I have a vast reservoir of energy and creative spirit, and when I dig deep into this energy, I can re-define myself as strong, resilient, and capable. Confidence builds, and momentum flows each time we accomplish something we didn't think was possible."



This new book explores fascinating questions such as:



Is it too hard to start a new chapter? Maybe I have just had enough.

Does my worth as a person diminish as my body declines?

Can older adults really have a satisfying and fulfilling sex life?

Is it too late to start learning a new skill or hobby in my 70's or 80's?



About Joseph M. Casciani Ph.D.

Joseph M. Casciani Ph.D. is a leading geropsychologist with over thirty years of experience. He is the author of the book "Living Longer IS the New Normal."



He is also the founder and host of The Living to 100 Club radio show on the Voice America Health and Wellness Channel. The show focuses on re-thinking stereotyped views about getting older and disregarding the limitations we put onto older adults.



Living to 100 is as much a mindset as a destination

Club members don't slow down in their advancing years; successful aging means coping with whatever struggles come our way. It's all about attitude, adapting, outlook, and staying positive – even when we experience adversity and setbacks.



The Living to 100 Club radio show airs every Friday at 2:00 pm PT for LIVE INTERNET TALK RADIO.



Living Longer IS the New Normal is available in paperback and e-book formats from Amazon.com.



For more information, please contact: Info@Livingto100.Club

@Livingto100Club

VoiceAmericaHealth.com??????