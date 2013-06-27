Life-Changing New App Tracks Medical History in the 'Cloud'.

Lakewood, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- As modern medicine continues to marvel, the average person is often left managing numerous medical specialists and an abundance of information about their own health. With data pertaining to everything from allergies and conditions to a growing list of medications for each, solid record management is key to receiving timely and successful treatment.



While many providers offer online records, an innovative new solution by Digimia LLC is the first to offer 100% free total record management that is synced and accessible from any smartphone or web-enabled device.



The ‘Track My Medical Records’ App, along with the http://www.freehealthtrack.com website allows users to keep their entire medical records at their fingertips and instantly recall information as and when questions from doctors arise.



With the entire system saved on SSL-secured redundant servers in the ‘cloud’, data cannot be lost and is not confined to a single device. Using the Track My Medical Records system, users are able to call up information on demand and track medications, conditions, allergies, procedures, immunizations, medical appointments and associated notes.



Users can also save and update vital statistics such as height, weight, blood sugar level, blood pressure and pulse rate. Under the system’s latest updates, graphs can be drawn to show the history and trending of all statistics.



“Until now, you had to choose between an app that stored your medical history on your device, or a web-based solution which prevents you from viewing the information in places where you did not have a signal or were not allowed to use a wireless device,” says Yaakov Goldberg, Partner at Digimia LLC.



Continuing, “This latest version allows you to have the best of both worlds - cloud based storage for information that accessible from anywhere on multiple devices, as well as having all information redundantly stored on any personal devices for offline viewing.”



The system is poised to revolutionize how all individuals track and recall all medical information, providing quick answers to real-world questions such as the date of someone’s last Tetanus shot or the extensive list of medications taken by an elderly patient.



“Everything is intuitive, live and in plain English. There are no complicated codes, indecipherable medical terms or hidden information. For the first time ever, someone’s entire medical history is literally at their fingertips and securely stored in the cloud. It’s a real game-changer that we hope will save thousands of lives,” Goldberg adds.



With the App and use of the website currently free for all users, interested individuals are urged to register as soon as possible.



Track My Medical Records is available now for iPhone, Android devices and Kindle. For more information, visit: http://www.freehealthtrack.com/



About Digimia LLC

In addition to developing the FreeHealthTrack.com website and the Track My Medical Records app, Digimia develops reliable, total system solutions in record time. Their expertise is in quickly understanding client needs, and turning those needs into a cost effective solution for any business. The company’s many years of experience allows them to help all clients be industry leaders with innovative and exciting products.

Digimia has developed systems for the health care, telecommunications, and consumer electronics industries for both business-to-business and business-to-consumer products and services.