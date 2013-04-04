Life-Changing New Book Exposes Secret to 'Turning Off' Obesity Genes

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- The statistics are shocking to say the least; with one in three U.S. adults clinically obese and a myriad of diets slowly proving their non-worth. While many are designing yet more fad diets for profit, one award-winning U.S. Doctor is turning his back on man-made weight-loss methods and instead urging people to change their body’s natural genetic expression.



Everything is outlined in ‘Obesity Genes and their Epigenetic Modifiers’, the compelling and powerful new book from Dr. James Baird.



Synopsis:



‘Obesity Genes’ explains the genetic facts of why typical diets don’t work and uniquely provides epigenetic modifiers to change the expression of our obesity genes. The epigenetic modifiers consist of known mental exercises used in many of our largest medical organizations, and customized for healthy weight loss.



These mental acts are specially modified to be done anywhere in less than 15 minutes/day Since what we prefer to eat is a habit, this program is designed to help you develop the eating habits of the world’s healthiest and longest lived peoples.



As the author explains, his book opts for a different approach than other weight-loss books; an approach the nation needs if it was to tackle obesity head-on.



“Unlike most, I want people to understand the genetic cause of obesity, which is further expanded by unnatural foods. This is demonstrated by specific examples of cultures and countries. The diet and lifestyle of the longest lived and healthiest peoples is described by records from the World Health Organization,” says Baird, who holds a PhD in Natural Health.



Continuing, “While the genetic component of obesity is well known, there has been no realistic solution. What makes ‘’Obesity Genes’ unique, is that it offers an effective way to use epigenetic mechanisms to turn off our obesity genes. Epigenetics is a hot new science that is being researched in most our Universities and Medical Organizations, but its use on behavioral genetics is at the beginning.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“This is a fascinating book with tools to modify our obesity genes. I love that there is a natural and scientific backed solution to such an epidemic. This book should be read for amazement or weight loss!” says D. Kelsch, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Rahasya Poe was equally as impressed, saying, “It always amazes me to see that most people have no idea how far we have come in biology research. Epigenetics is one of the latest discoveries regarding how our genes are affected by energy and that energy can be the result of a molecule, emotion, or a thought. At last, here is a book that reaches to the heart of the problem, which is on a genetic level that can be altered by mental exercises in conjunction with a common-sense diet.”



About the Author: James D. Baird, Ph.D.

James D. Baird, Ph.D. has more than forty years of experience as a successful inventor and graduate engineer. A pioneer in the new science of ultrasonics, Baird has earned several patents and as a successful entrepreneur founded Dynasonics, Inc. a design and manufacturing company of ultrasonic sensors and computers.



His inventor background instilled in him a persistent curiosity about how things work, translating from mechanisms to life. His passion for understanding the bioengineering that makes us human combined with his religious and spiritual beliefs has led him to research the subject of happiness for more than 20 years, and in the process, earned him a Ph.D. in Natural Health.



As a natural health advocate with an inventor's curiosity, he was intrigued by the paradox that "diets don't work." In an effort to uncover the reasons and provide an answer, he wrote his third book, The Mindful Meals Diet (iUniverse 2007), which explained how genetic factors are the basis of unhealthy eating habits that lead people to become overweight. His program incorporated self-hypnosis and mind/body strategies to develop healthy eating habits (www.mindfulmealsdiet.com).