Life-Changing Program for Working Moms Offered by Take Charge Mama

Mesa, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Working moms are constantly being tugged between conflicting priorities between their personal and professional lives. From the time they wake-up in the morning until the time they go to bed they are always on the go, trying to tackle their mile long to-do list. As a result, they often feel overwhelmed, frustrated, and even a little depressed at times. Oftentimes they beat themselves up for not getting everything accomplished in the day and not being a “good enough” mother, spouse, and career woman. The negative feelings they experience have a detrimental impact on them as well as their family.



Fortunately, Dr. Marla Enhelder of Take Charge Mama has just released her Take Charge Working Mama Success System™ Training & Coaching program. This program is designed exclusively for working moms looking to making positive changes in their personal, professional, and familial success. It is the FIRST and ONLY 10 week transformative training and coaching program of its kind.



The Take Charge Working Mama Success System™ Training & Coaching program consists of 10 training modules that are delivered in both audio and visual formats throughout a 10 week period of time. Each module is sequential and designed to help career-minded mothers get clear and focused on what is truly important in their lives in order to maximize their 2 most precious resources: time and energy. Each module contains instructional content, assignments, and reflection exercises to help the participants with their progress. In addition, all participants receive UNLIMITED E-mail access to Dr. Marla Enhelder in order to receive the support and expert guidance that they need to solve their biggest issues.



The aim of this program is to provide career-minded mothers with practical help and solutions to reduce guilt, eliminate overwhelm, increase energy, create balance between work and family, significantly improve their overall life satisfaction, fulfillment, and happiness, and SO much more.



For more information about the program and to find how you can claim 50%, please visit www.workingmamasuccesssystem.com . It’s YOUR time to build the life you were meant to live!



About Take Charge Mama

Take Charge Mama is a company devoted to empowering career-minded moms around the world how to consistently manage their time and energy, create balance between work and family, and ultimately live a happy life. Through her workshops, courses, and coaching programs, Marla teaches her students how to go from overwhelmed, exhausted, and guilt-ridden to living an abundant life that they absolutely love.



Contact:

Marla Enhelder, PhD

9221 E. Baseline Rd., Suite 109

Mesa, AZ 85209

1-855-322-6262

info@takechargemama.com



Website: http://www.takechargemama.com

https://www.facebook.com/takechargemama

http://www.linkedin.com/in/marlaenhelder

https://twitter.com/drmarlaenhelder