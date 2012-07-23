Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- Certified Dream Builder Coach Evelyn Brooks is bringing together a lineup of top experts for the “Your Dream World Summit 2012” live online event August 3 thru August 6. The summit is being hailed as the world’s largest free online event devoted entirely to helping people achieve their dreams of prosperity, loving relationships, robust good health and that sense of pure unbounded joy that may have eluded them throughout their lives.



The four day event will feature over twenty top experts, coaches, and mentors who will reveal the strategies they’ve used – and continue using every day – to create the amazing life of abundance each one enjoys. The speakers include Arielle Ford, Bob Proctor, Gay Hendricks, Steve G. Jones, Peggy McColl and many more.



The topics covered at the summit deal with all issues of creating a fulfilling life, but one in particular is quite unique, and really sets this Summit apart. Many people are aware of the “other-than-conscious” mind. This aspect of the human mind often spends the sleeping hours seeking solutions to problems, over-coming challenges, and working out the logistics of how to achieve goals. It then serves up the answers through dreams. Unfortunately, those answers are frequently masked in metaphor and symbolism, so one of the topics of discussion during this Summit will be interpreting the “sleeping” dreams so individuals can tap into the powerful messages in these dreams, and begin moving more quickly toward achieving their “waking” dreams.



Registration for the event is free and includes automatic entry into a drawing to win one of seven prizes, including a copy of Bob Proctor's “Thinking into Results” program. Interested parties can learn more and register at the official website http://yourdreamworldsummit.com/.



The website offers access to the scheduled broadcast of each presentation, details on speakers, daily schedules, and access to instant gifts.

What: Your Dream World Summit 2012

When: August 3 – August 6, 2012

Where: Anywhere with computer access, live online

Contact: Evelyn Brooks info@yourdreamworldsummit.com

Registration: Register now at http://yourdreamworldsummit.com/