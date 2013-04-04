Life Enthusiast Announces New Smartphone Mobile App

Carson City, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Life Enthusiast, an online source of alternative health products and holistic health education, has announced a new mobile app version of the site that puts their full array of health products at users’ fingertips. Aware of reports from Nielsen and other reliable sources that forecast smartphones as the primary vehicle for consumer shopping by 2015, the owners at Life Enthusiast chose to speed up access for savvy shoppers now, enabling more people to access their life-enhancing products the moment they think of it. The mobile site, Life-Enthusiast.com, is streamlined, leading visitors directly to Life Enthusiast products, broken down into categories and sub-categories.



Product categories include health supplements, food, vibrational or spiritual, and home and body care. In seconds, mobile site visitors can perform a simple registration to create a secure, password protected account, and then pull up a list of items in desired categories. Each item is identified with illustration and pricing, and is ready to be added to a shopping cart for payment. The handy sorting function saves shoppers time by pulling the list up in the order most relevant to their interests, such as price, product number, product name, or a handy bestsellers category.



The site’s owners recognize that one-third of visitors are currently on a smartphone or tablet device, and they plan to offer incentives to attract those hesitant about using a mobile app. Mobile site visitors are now offered a Free Gift with minimum $100 order.



About Life Enthusiast

Life Enthusiast was launched in its current form with just three product lines by 2002.Today the online company boasts up to 60 brands of alternative health products, plus holistic health education resources that help people understand causes of degenerative disease, along with ideas for maintaining and improving health.



More information about Life Enthusiast is found on the http://www.life-enthusiast.com/ web site, Facebook page, and on Twitter @lifentco. Additional background is available by subscribing to their videos on YouTube, through podcasts, newsletters, and articles.