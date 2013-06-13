Life-Enthusiast.com Announces Interview with David Wolfe

Carson City, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Life-Enthusiast.com, a popular resource for quality natural health products, has announced a new interview with David Wolfe on its podcast network. The conversation was part of Life-Enthusiast.com’s ongoing series of conversations with influential people in the natural health industry.



Podcast cohosts Scott Patton and founder Martin Pytela sat down with David to have an open and insightful conversation about some of the great developments that are happening in the world of natural health. While the show originally scheduled 20 minutes for a quick conversation on key topics, the participants couldn’t stop exploring all the fascinating things that are going on in the industry.



The conversation covers a broad range of timely topics such as manna, superfoods, peptides and David’s discoveries in his roles as a best-selling author, celebrity spokesperson and natural food enthusiast. His extensive background creates a natural opportunity for an ongoing relationship with Life-Enthusiast.com.



The interview with David is part of Life-Enthusiast.com’s commitment to being an active part of the natural food and health community. The Life Enthusiast Podcast network includes interviews with prominent members of the communities, informative and enlightening articles and features, and in-depth looks at some of the key topics that customers are concerned about. The podcast network is also an excellent way to keep track of the latest happenings and events within Life-Enthusiast.com, including the company’s appearance at trade shows, conferences and seminars.



Life-Enthusiast.com provides customers with an extensive selection of excellent natural health products, including food, supplements and beauty products. With a keen focus on cutting edge products such as probiotics, megahydrates, and serrapeptase, the site offers information, insight and guidance on a wide variety of health issues.



To listen to the interview with David Wolfe, or to learn more about Life-Enthusiast.com, visit http://www.life-enthusiast.com.



About Life-Enthusiast.com

Life-Enthusiast.com was founded in 1984 to share founder Jevari Oberon’s discoveries in the world of superfoods. The company continued to grow, building on its experiences and successes, and overcoming numerous challenges to become a trusted resource for customers who are committed to attaining vibrant health, clear minds and strong bodies.