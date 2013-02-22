Life Hacker Chris Waldron Offers Point to Point Website Migration with Market Leading Prices

Ashburn, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- The internet has become a place where personality is as important as professionalism. For those who have both, success can come quickly. Chris Waldron is an internet entrepreneur offering a wide variety of online-based services who has recently added point to point site migration to his repertoire, offering the service at the best rate available on the web.



His popular blog includes lifestyle guidance or “life-hacking” which features tips and tricks for increasing efficiency in daily life, this ensures people’s efforts and time produce tangible results. The site also includes advice on fitness, sleep patterns, and most importantly technology. His expertise is evident in the high quality original editorial content he produces, which covers a wide range of topics.



The website migration service offers quick and secure website migration with full website backup and a fast transition, which might sound easy to achieve were it not for the detailed technical processes happening beneath the surface, where one slight slip up can wreak havoc. The page for website migration comes with a full brief as to Chris’ particular process designed to assure clients of the quality and safety of the service. The page also features testimonials from previous clients attesting to the speedy and trouble-free manner in which the complicated process was expedited.



A spokesperson for ChrisWaldron.com spoke to us about the new service, “Chris already offers a lot of consultancy and behind the scenes work but he’s diversifying now into taking care of practical business issues on behalf of his clients. Instead of having to simply make recommendations Chris is now offering his expertise to solve many of his client’s issues. It represents a big saving for clients and another revenue stream for him, so it’s a win win situation for all involved. Chris is a great guy and a smart marketer, so he knows how to make the most of his own capabilities as well as the capabilities of the clients he works with.”



About Chris Waldron

Chris Waldron is an Internet entrepreneur with a focus in e-commerce and physical product sales online. Previously he ran a vinyl graphics company that also had an e-commerce counterpart. That company was sold in 2009. He also has extensive experience in SEO and SEM, automation, affiliate marketing, paid Internet advertising, server and Linux administration, site migration and development & building information sites and web systems. For more information, please visit: http://chriswaldron.com/