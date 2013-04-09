Life Insurance Companies by State Website Launches Brand New and Proprietary Comparison Chart

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- As anyone who has ever shopped for life insurance policies knows quite well, it can be a time consuming and confusing process. Checking out the various websites, making phone calls to agents and even visiting some in person can take hours and can leave people wondering which company is truly the best and most reliable.



A website, http://www.lifeinsurancecompaniesbystate.com, has just launched a new and proprietary comparison chart that helps people make more informed decisions about which life insurance company they want to work with; the newly-added chart compares many of the top life insurance companies by their rates and policies. By using the chart, people can now compare and contrast all of the companies at once, all from the comfort of home.



According to an article on the LifeInsuranceCompaniesByState website, it is definitely a good idea for people to compare life insurance rates and make sure they have adequate coverage. As the article notes, although life insurance is the main source of income that people expect to have when the main wage earner in the family passes away, around one-third of households do not currently have any sort of life insurance plan in place. In order to help families have the financial peace of mind that they need and deserve, the website offers in-depth and helpful information about the life insurance industry.



The new comparison chart features many of the big names in the life insurance industry; these include Metropolitan, Colonial Penn, Transamerica and New York Life Insurance Companies. Visitors to the site can read a review of each company and what types of life insurance plans and policies it offers, as well as facts about its track record and security.



For example, in the section devoted to Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, it explains how and why the insurance provider has become a household name with so many people.



“MetLife's straightforward approach to life insurance, coupled with a variety of plans that can be tailored to your individual needs, make it an easy choice for many people,” the article noted, adding that the company also offers retirement planning, annuity offerings, estate management, and comprehensive packages for any sized business.



Anybody who would like to learn more about their life insurance options or compare life insurance companies is welcome to visit the LifeInsuranceCompaniesByState user-friendly website at any time; there, they can try out the new comparison tool and read through the various articles. Those who wish to learn about life insurance options in their state—for instance, life insurance companies in Illinois—may click on the “Life Insurance Companies By State” tab; this will bring up a list of specific states.



About LifeInsuranceCompaniesByState

Life Insurance Companies by State empowers consumers to understand and select the best options available when seeking a life insurance policy. The site provides solid advice on how to assess companies available that extends beyond the price of the policy, including interest rates on whole life policies, options with term insurance, and trust in the company itself. For more information, please visit http://www.lifeinsurancecompaniesbystate.com