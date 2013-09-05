Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Life Insurance in Argentina, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 market report to its offering

The Argentine life insurance segment grew at a CAGR of 13.3%. Growth was partially impacted by the nationalization of the private pension scheme and government actions to take over the US$30 billion private pension funds in 2008 to safeguard retirees from the declining stock and bond prices as a result of the financial crisis. This had a serious consequence on private pension business as it encouraged customers to pull out from private pension schemes.



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in Argentina:

It provides historical values for Argentinas life insurance segment for the reports 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period

It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Argentinas life insurance segment, along with forecasts until 2017

It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions

It analyses the various distribution channels for life insurance products in Argentina

Using Porters industry-standard Five Forces analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Argentina for the life insurance business

It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Argentina and its growth prospects

It profiles the top life insurance companies in Argentina, and outlines the key regulations affecting them



Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Argentine life insurance segment and each sector within it

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Argentine life insurance segment

Assess the competitive dynamics in the life insurance segment, along with the reinsurance segment

Identify the growth opportunities and dynamics within key product categories

Gain insights into key regulations governing the Argentine insurance industry and its impact on companies and the market's future



Key Highlights

The Argentine life insurance segment grew at a CAGR of 13.3%. Growth was partially impacted by the nationalization of the private pension scheme and government actions to take over the US$30 billion private pension funds in 2008 to safeguard retirees from the declining stock and bond prices as a result of the financial crisis

Bancassurance played key role to sustain growth

Governments misrepresentation of inflation data to impact insurer investment portfolio

The life segment is concentrated

The Argentine insurance industry is supervised and regulated by the Superintendence of Insurance (SSN)



Companies Mentioned



Metlife Vida

Estrella Retiro

HSBC Vida

CNP

SMG Vida

Mapfre Vida

Prudential

BHN Vida

Zurich International Life

Nacion Retiro



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/140634/life-insurance-in-argentina-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2017.html