Life Insurance in Argentina, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 - New Market Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Life Insurance in Argentina, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- The Argentine life insurance segment grew at a CAGR of 13.3%. Growth was partially impacted by the nationalization of the private pension scheme and government actions to take over the US$30 billion private pension funds in 2008 to safeguard retirees from the declining stock and bond prices as a result of the financial crisis. This had a serious consequence on private pension business as it encouraged customers to pull out from private pension schemes.
Key Highlights
- The Argentine life insurance segment grew at a CAGR of 13.3%. Growth was partially impacted by the nationalization of the private pension scheme and government actions to take over the US$30 billion private pension funds in 2008 to safeguard retirees from the declining stock and bond prices as a result of the financial crisis
- Bancassurance played key role to sustain growth
- Government's misrepresentation of inflation data to impact insurer investment' portfolio
- The life segment is concentrated
- The Argentine insurance industry is supervised and regulated by the Superintendence of Insurance (SSN)"
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in Argentina:
- It provides historical values for Argentina's life insurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Argentina's life insurance segment, along with forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for life insurance products in Argentina
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Argentina for the life insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Argentina and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top life insurance companies in Argentina, and outlines the key regulations affecting them"
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Argentine life insurance segment and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Argentine life insurance segment
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the life insurance segment, along with the reinsurance segment
- Identify the growth opportunities and dynamics within key product categories
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Argentine insurance industry and its impact on companies and the market's future"
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Metlife Vida, Estrella Retiro, HSBC Vida, CNP, SMG Vida, Mapfre Vida, Prudential, BHN Vida, Zurich International Life, Nacion Retiro
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