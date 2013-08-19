Life Insurance in Brazil, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 - New Study Released

New Insurance research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- The Brazilian insurance industry is the largest in Latin America. The life insurance segment accounted for the largest market share of 56.2% of the industry in 2012 and grew at a CAGR of 20.6% during the review period. Despite this industry expansion, Brazil remains a largely untapped market with 70% of the employed population being uninsured. Growth in the life segment was driven by economic improvements, the growing middle class population, increases in disposable income, a significant increase in demand for deferred annuity products and improving consumer awareness of insurance products.
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Key Highlights
- The Brazilian insurance industry was the largest in the Latin American region in terms of written premiums during the review period and grew at a CAGR of 15.7%
- The Brazilian life segment grew at a CAGR of 20.6% during the review period
- During the review period, the life segment contributed around 60% of total Latin American life insurance premiums
- However, a major share of this premium was generated by the affluent population; with around 90% of the total population remaining uninsured
- The presence of such a large uninsured population creates opportunities for insurers to expand over the forecast period
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance market in Brazil:
- It provides historical values for Brazil's life insurance market for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Brazil's life insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for life insurance products in Brazil
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Brazil for the life insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Brazil and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top life insurance companies in Brazil and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Brazilian life insurance segment and each category within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Brazilian life insurance segment
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the life insurance segment, along with the reinsurance segment
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bradesco Seguros SA, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Brasilprev Seguros e Previdencia SA, Caixa Seguradora SA, Zurich Santander Seguros SA, HSBC Bank Brasil SA, Icatu Hartford Seguros SA, Mapfre Seguros SA, Cardif do Brasil Seguros
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