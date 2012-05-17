Life Insurance in Canada Is Easy to Find With Online Comparison Tool from Get Life Quote

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2012 -- While the majority of Canadians recognize the importance of having a sufficiently funded retirement plan, a recent poll by TD Insurance Risky Business showed a large number of them do not place the same amount of emphasis on having a secure life insurance policy.



According to the poll, 31 per cent of Canadians do not have life insurance policies and another one-third of individuals worry their current life insurance policies will not adequately protect their loved ones.



Adding to the issue, life insurance rates can vary greatly between providers and policies, making it difficult for people to know which one to choose.



Adding to the issue, life insurance rates can vary greatly between providers and policies, making it difficult for people to know which one to choose.



There are a number of factors that influence the cost of a person’s life insurance plan. Providers take into account a person’s age, health, lifestyle and occupation. For people who work in hazardous conditions or who have existing health issues, their insurance premiums will likely be higher.



The type of insurance a person chooses also determines the cost of their plan. And whether a person is interested in purchasing a term life insurance plan or a whole life insurance plan, GetLifeQuote.ca helps them find the best and most cost-effective policy to suit their needs.



According to the site, “Our professional life insurance experts have years of experience in searching through and comparing life insurance plans. If you're ready to get a free life insurance quote, our team will conduct a thorough search of thousands of insurance plans across the country and provide you with the best possible rate.”



In addition to providing free life insurance quotes, GetLifeQuote.ca features a wide range of detailed and informative articles about the importance of having life insurance and the things to consider when choosing a plan.



