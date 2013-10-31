Life Insurance in Chile, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 - New Study Released

New Insurance market report from Timetric: "Life Insurance in Chile, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- The gross written premiums of the life insurance segment grew during the review period (2008-2012), supported by rising disposable income, an increase in the country's working population, the growing penetration of distribution channels selling insurance products and the availability of a wider range of innovative insurance products. Chile has a favorable economic environment, making it an attractive destination for international life insurers. Higher foreign capital inflows are anticipated over the forecast period which will have a large impact on the country's financial services sectors, including the insurance industry.
Key Highlights
- Chile is considered one of most stable economic and political environments in South America.
- Its economy is one of the fastest-growing in the region and GDP at constant prices grew at a CAGR of 4.0% during the review period.
- The value of the life segment is expected to increase to CLP3.3 trillion (US$6.8 billion) by 2012.
- Premiums earned through sales of retirement products, such as general annuity and pension plans, accounted for 70.6% of total Chilean life insurance written premiums in 2012.
- Agencies remain the leading distribution channel for life insurance companies followed by direct marketing and bancassurance
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in Chile:
- It provides historical values for Chile's life insurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Chile's life insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for life insurance products in Chile
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Chile for the life insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Chile and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top life insurance companies in Chile and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to Chile's life insurance segment and each category within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within Chile's life insurance segment
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the life insurance segment, along with the reinsurance segment
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Consorcio Nacional, Corpvida, Cruz del Sur, Sura, Chilena Consolidada, Bice Vida, Camara, Zurich Santander, Euro America, Principal
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Insurance research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Life Insurance in Austria, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017: The Austrian life segment's written premium fell from EUR7.4 billion in 2008 to EUR6.5 billion in 2012.
- Life Insurance in Russia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Non-Life Insurance in Austria, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017: The Austrian non-life segments written premium value grew from EUR6.5 billion in 2008 to EUR7.1 billion in 2012.
- Life Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Non-Life Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Life Insurance in the United Kingdom, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Non-Life Insurance in Romania, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Non-Life Insurance in Singapore, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Life Insurance in Argentina, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Non-Life Insurance in Argentina, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017