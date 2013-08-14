Life Insurance in Croatia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 - New Report Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Life Insurance in Croatia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- The Croatian life insurance segment is small and competitive with the five leading companies accounting for a combined market share of 58.3% in 2011. Over the forecast period, insurers are expected to focus on minimizing costs to write new business, business strategies to develop new products and enhancing distribution channels to provide impetus for growth.
Key Highlights
- The Croatian life insurance segment accounted for 25.6% of the country's insurance industry gross written premium in 2012.
- The weak growth affected demand for all life insurance products, especially individual life, term life and marriage and birth polices, and consumer purchasing power weakened as a result of an increase in the unemployment rate and decline in per capita income.
- Life insurers in Croatia employ various distribution channels to deliver insurance products. Agencies was the most preferred channel, accounting for 40% of the total life insurance written premium in 2012.
- The presence of a large number of foreign-owned companies is testimony to the country's favorable regulations and competitive insurance industry.
- The increase in the elderly population will contribute to the growth of retirement-related products such as pension, annuity and superannuation coverage.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance market in Croatia:
- It provides historical values for Croatia's life insurance market for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Croatia's life insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for life insurance products in Croatia
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Croatia for the life insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance market in Croatia and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top life insurance companies in Croatia and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Croatian life insurance market and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Croatian life insurance market
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the life insurance market, along with the reinsurance segment
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Allianz Zagreb, Croatia Osiguranje, Merkur Osiguranje, Agram zivotno Osiguranje, Kvarner Vienna Insurance Group d.d., Grawe Hrvatska d.d.
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