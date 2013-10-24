Life Insurance in France, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 - New Study Released

Recently published research from Timetric, "Life Insurance in France, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- The French life insurance segment accounted for 65.5% of the industry's gross written premium in 2012. During the review period, turbulent financial and economic conditions adversely affected the segment's performance. The segment posted a CAGR of 0.9%, with gross written premium expanding from EUR122.4 billion (US$180.0 billion) in 2008 to EUR127.0 billion (US$163.4 billion) in 2012. The segment's penetration rate remained stable at 6.3% in 2012. Pension products were the leading French review-period life insurance product category. Pension policies accounted for 82.3% of the segment's premiums in 2012. Bancassurance dominated the life insurance distribution network. The channel accounted for an average share of 60.6% of the total review-period life insurance commission paid.
Key Highlights
- The French life segment's industry share increased during the review period from 65.5% in 2008 to 65.7% in 2012
- Reform introduced in the Insurance Code of France by the Ministry of Economy and Finance will allow insurance companies to lend directly to non-listed companies, such as small and medium size enterprise (SME), which will have positive impact on diversification of investment income
- In order to diversify risk and attain faster growth, French insurers are going for mergers and acquisitions in overseas markets. French insurers are focusing of emerging markets such as Africa for growth and expansion of business
- France has one of the fastest-aging populations in the EU, which will create growth opportunities for the life segment over the forecast period
- France's life insurance segment is highly concentrated with the ten leading insurers accounting for 86.1% of the segment's total gross written premium in 2012
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in France:
- It provides historical values for France's life insurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in France's life insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for life insurance products in France
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in France for the life insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in France and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top life insurance companies in France and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
Companies Mentioned in this Report: CNP Assurances SA, Groupe Credit Agricole Assurance, Axa France, BNP Paribas Cardif, Generali France SA, Societe Generale Insurance, Allianz France SA, Covea Mutual Insurance Group, Groupama, Sferen
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