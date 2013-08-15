Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Life Insurance in Germany, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 market report to its offering

The report provides in depth market analysis, information and insights into the German life insurance segment, including:

The German life insurance industrys growth prospects by life insurance categories and customer segments

The various distribution channels in the German life insurance segment

The competitive landscape in the German life insurance segment

A description of the life reinsurance segment in Germany



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in Germany:

It provides historical values for Germany's life insurance segment for the reports 20082012 review period and forecast figures for the 20122017 forecast period

It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in Germany's life insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017

It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions

It analyses the various distribution channels for life insurance products in Germany

Using Porters industry-standard Five Forces analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Germany for the life insurance business

It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Germany and its growth prospects

It profiles the top life insurance companies in Germany and outlines the key regulations affecting them



Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the German life insurance segment and each category within it

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the German life insurance segment

Assess the competitive dynamics in the life insurance segment, along with the reinsurance segment

Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories

Gain insights into key regulations governing the German insurance industry and its impact on companies and the market's future



Key Highlights

The life segment accounted for the largest share of the insurance industry during the review period

The presence of a strong state pension system affected the penetration level of private life insurance

The implementation of a financial liberalization policy by the German government in 2004 made it easier for life insurers to begin operating in different countries within the EU

Germanys low interest rate environment affected insurers and pension funds that have long-term guarantees and are dependent on the performance of their investments

Bancassurance in Germany is one of the largest bancassurance channels in Europe. In order to increase their consumer base, banks and insurers form close ties to distribute life insurance among German consumers



Companies Mentioned



Allianz Lebensversicherungs AG

R+V Allgemeine Versicherung AG

AachenMnchener Lebensversicherung AG

Generali Versicherung AG

Zurich Deutscher Herold Lebensversicherung Aktiengesellschaft

Ergo Lebensversicherung AG

Debeka Lebensversicherung AG

HDI-Gerling Lebensversicherung AG

Nurnberger Lebensversicherung AG

AXA Lebensversicherung AG



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139576/life-insurance-in-germany-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2017.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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