"Life Insurance in Hungary, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016" - New Market Report

New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- Negative economic growth, a decline in disposable income and a lack of transparency in traditional life insurance led to a decline in the Hungarian life insurance segment during the review period. In 2011, the number of life insurance policies sold declined as compared to 2010, due to the government's initiative to stop accepting new applications for foreign-currency mortgage repayment schemes, and also the increase in surrender and lapse of unit-linked insurance products. However, over the forecast period, the Hungarian life insurance segment is expected to slowly grow with the help of new product innovations introduced by insurers, an increase in unit-linked policy sales and stable economic growth.
Key Highlights
- In terms of gross written premiums, the Hungarian life insurance segment is the fourth-largest life insurance market in the Central and Eastern European region after Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic.
- Unit-linked products are generally well regarded as long-term saving products among Hungarian consumers, and are expected to grow strongly when the financial markets recover.
- Bancassurance is expected to drive the growth of the life insurance segment over the forecast period as more people gain access to formal banking channels.
- In order to increase efficiency and the transparency of terms and conditions of insurance policies, many larger Hungarian insurers are introducing systems to allow electronic proposal generation and product ratings.
- The five major life insurers - ING Biztosito, Aegon Magyarorszag Altalanos Biztosito Zrt., Generali-Providencia Insurance, Allianz Insurance and CIG Pannonia Life - accounted for a major share of Hungary life insurance segment."
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance market in Hungary:
- It provides historical values for the Hungarian life insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the Hungarian life insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for life insurance products in Hungary
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Hungary for life insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance market in Hungary and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top life insurance companies in Hungary and outlines the key regulations affecting them"
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Allianz Hungaria Zrt., Groupama Garancia Biztosito, Aegon Hungary General Insurance Company, Generali-Providencia Biztosito Zrt., CIG Pannonia Eletbiztosito Nyrt, Uniqa Group, Aviva Hungary
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Life Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Micro Insurance Programs and Rural Insurance Penetration Key to Market Expansion
- Non-Life Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Introduction of Compulsory Motor Third-Party Liability Insurance to Drive Market Growth
- Life Insurance in the UK, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in the Czech Republic, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Non-Life Insurance in the UK, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in Mexico, Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Tax Incentives to Continue to Encourage Investment in Life Insurance Retirement Products
- Life Insurance in Germany, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Non-Life Insurance in Vietnam, Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Increase in Minimum Capital Requirements Will Lead to Market Consolidation
- Life Insurance in Malaysia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in the Philippines, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016