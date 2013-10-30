Fast Market Research recommends "Life Insurance in Hungary, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- In terms of gross written premium, the Hungarian insurance industry is the third-largest in the Central and Eastern European (CEE) region after Poland and the Czech Republic. Affected by the adverse economic conditions in the Eurozone, the Hungarian insurance industry declined at a CAGR of -1.6% during the review period (2008-2012). The Hungarian life insurance segment also recorded a decline at a CAGR of 0.7%. However, over the forecast period (2012-2017), the Hungarian life insurance segment is expected to recover due to economic improvements and an increase in the country's working population.
Key Highlights
- Affected by the adverse economic conditions in the Eurozone, the Hungarian insurance industry declined at a CAGR of -1.6% during the review period
- The number of active life insurance policies fell from 3.1 million in 2008 to 2.7 million in 2012
- This fall was primarily due to the expiration of old policies and large-scale debt burdens which reduced the demand for life insurance products
- New channels such as online distribution and brokers are expected to drive the growth of the segment over the forecast period
- The e-commerce channel grew at a review-period CAGR of 11.4%, registering the highest growth
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in Hungary:
- It provides historical values for Hungary's life insurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Hungary's life insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for life insurance products in Hungary
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Hungary for the life insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Hungary and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top life insurance companies in Hungary and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Hungarian life insurance segment and each category within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Hungarian life insurance segment
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the life insurance segment, along with the reinsurance segment
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
Companies Mentioned in this Report: ING Biztosito Zrt., Allianz Hungaria Biztosito Zrt., Groupama Garancia Biztosito Zrt., Generali-Providencia Biztosito Zrt., Magyar Posta Eletbiztosito Zrt., Aegon Magyarorszag Zrt., Uniqa Biztosito Zrt., CIG Pannonia Els? Magyar Altalanos Biztosito Zrt, MetLife Biztosito Zrt, Erste Vienna Insurance Group Biztosito Zrt.
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