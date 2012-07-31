"Life Insurance in Italy, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016" - New Market Report

New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "Life Insurance in Italy, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- In terms of gross written premium, the Italian life insurance segment was the third largest in Europe, following the life insurance segments in the UK and France in 2010. However, Italian life insurance written premium decreased in 2011 due to the impact of the European sovereign debt crisis, which created financial difficulties for Italian life insurers. Furthermore, Italy's aging population also drew consumer attention towards post-retirement saving products. This will be a significant factor in driving the growth of life insurance over the forecast period.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance market in Italy:
- It provides historical values for the Italian life insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the Italian life insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for life insurance products in Italy
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Italy for the life insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance market in Italy and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top life insurance companies in Italy and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Gruppo Generali, Mediolanum Vita SpA, Gruppo Allianz Se, Gruppo Aviva, Gruppo Assicurativo Unipol, Gruppo Cattolica Assicurazioni, Gruppo Axa"
