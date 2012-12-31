"Life Insurance in Japan, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016" - New Market Report

Recently published research from Timetric, "Life Insurance in Japan, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- The Japanese life insurance segment is the second-largest life insurance segment in the world in terms of gross written premium behind the US. The Japanese life insurance segment grew during the review period (2007-2001) due to an aging population and a growth in the volume of single-person households. Japan's aging population drove consumer attention towards post-retirement savings. This is expected to become a key driver for the segment over the forecast period.
Key Highlights
- The Japanese life insurance segment is the second-largest life insurance segment in the world in terms of gross written premium behind the US.
- The Japanese life insurance segment grew during the review period (2007-2001) due to an aging population and a growth in the volume of single-person households.
- During the review period the volume of sales representatives in the Japanese life insurance segment registered a decline until 2007 when it increased.
- Life insurance in Japan is predominantly distributed through the agency and bancassurance channels.
- Japan's aging population is expected to notably contribute to the growth of country's life insurance segment over the forecast period.
- The older population has a tendency to purchase more life insurance products than the younger population as they plan for their retirement.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- The Japanese life insurance segment is the second-largest life insurance segment in the world in terms of gross written premium behind the US.
- The Japanese life insurance segment grew during the review period (2007-2001) due to an aging population and a growth in the volume of single-person households.
- During the review period the volume of sales representatives in the Japanese life insurance segment registered a decline until 2007 when it increased.
- Life insurance in Japan is predominantly distributed through the agency and bancassurance channels.
- Japan's aging population is expected to notably contribute to the growth of country's life insurance segment over the forecast period.
- The older population has a tendency to purchase more life insurance products than the younger population as they plan for their retirement.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Japanese life insurance market and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Japanese life insurance market
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the life insurance market, along with the reinsurance segment
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Japanese insurance market and its impact on companies and the market's future
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Japan Post Insurance, Nippon Life Insurance Company, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, Taiyo Life Insurance Company, Sony Life Insurance Co., Ltd
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Life Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Micro Insurance Programs and Rural Insurance Penetration Key to Market Expansion
- Non-Life Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Introduction of Compulsory Motor Third-Party Liability Insurance to Drive Market Growth
- Life Insurance in South Korea, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Non-Life Insurance in Singapore, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in Belgium, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in the Netherlands, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in the UK, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Non-Life Insurance in the Netherlands, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Non-Life Insurance in Iran, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in the Czech Republic, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016