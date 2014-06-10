Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Life Insurance in Malta, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2018 market report to its offering

Life insurance is the second-largest segment in the Maltese insurance industry, accounting for 23.6% of the industrys gross written premium in 2013. Life insurance penetration rose from 3.7% in 2009 to 4.8% in 2013, and is expected to reach 5.4% by 2018. The gross written premium registered by the life segment is expected to increase at a forecast-period CAGR of 6.9%. Individual whole life was the dominant category in the life segment, accounting for 88.9% of the segments total written premium in 2013.



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in Malta:

It provides historical values for the Maltese life insurance segment for the reports 2009-2013 review period and projected figures for the 2013-2018 forecast period.

It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Maltese life insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2018.

It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions.

It analyses the various distribution channels for life insurance products in Malta.

Using Porters industry-standard Five Forces analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Malta for the life insurance business.

It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Malta and its growth prospects.

It profiles the top life insurance companies in Malta and outlines the key regulations affecting them.



Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Maltese life insurance segment and each category within it

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Maltese life insurance segment

Assess the competitive dynamics in the life insurance segment, along with the reinsurance segment

Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories

Gain insights into key regulations governing the Maltese insurance industry and its impact on companies and the market's future



Key Highlights

Life insurance is the second-largest segment in the Maltese insurance industry, accounting for 23.6% of the industrys gross written premium in 2013.

Individual whole life was the dominant category in the life segment, accounting for 88.9% of the segments total written premium in 2013.

Maltas growing economy is expected to have a positive impact on the life segment.

Maltese life insurers are mostly dependent on bancassurance for selling new life policies, which accounted for 54.2% of the gross written premium from new business in 2013.

The Maltese life insurance segment contains both domestic and foreign insurers. As of 2012, nine insurers were licensed to conduct life insurance business in the country.



Companies Mentioned



Middlesea Insurance Plc

GlobalCapital Plc

HSBC Life Insurance (Malta) Ltd

MSV Life Plc

Citadel Insurance Plc



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156846/life-insurance-in-malta-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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