Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Life Insurance in Pakistan, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 market report to its offering

In terms of written premium, Pakistans life insurance segment recorded strong levels of growth during the review period (20082012). The segment accounted for 58.7% of the countrys insurance industry, and its growth was primarily driven by the nations positive economic outlook, increasing levels of consumer awareness, the availability of a range of cover, and the development of new distribution channels. According to World Bank Statistics, the countrys GDP grew at a CAGR of 7.8% during the review period to reach PKR20.5 trillion (US$220.9 billion) in 2012. Pakistans economic growth is anticipated to attract higher foreign capital inflows while supporting business and consumer confidence over the forecast period (20122017). This will have a positive impact on the countrys life insurance segment, which is expected to grow at a forecast-period CAGR of 16.7%. The number of life insurance policies sold will increase at a CAGR of 13.1% over the forecast period.



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in Pakistan:

It provides historical values for Pakistan's life insurance segment for the reports 20082012 review period and forecast figures for the 20122017 forecast period

It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Pakistan's life insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017

It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions

It analyses the various distribution channels for life insurance products in Pakistan

Using Porters industry-standard Five Forces analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Pakistan for the life insurance business

It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Pakistan and its growth prospects

It profiles the top life insurance companies in Pakistan and outlines the key regulations affecting them



Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Pakistani life insurance segment and each category within it

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Pakistani life insurance segment

Assess the competitive dynamics in the life insurance segment, along with the reinsurance segment

Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories

Gain insights into key regulations governing the Pakistani insurance industry and its impact on companies and the market's future



Key Highlights

In terms of written premium, Pakistans life insurance segment recorded strong levels of growth during the review period

The individual life category recorded strong growth during the review period. The category grew from PKR27 billion (US$0.4 billion) in 2008 to PKR70.2 billion (US$0.8 billion) in 2012, at a review-period CAGR of 27%

Pension plans are also expected to contribute to the growth of the life segment over the forecast period

The life segment recorded a growth in investment income during the review period, primarily due a strong investment portfolio mix of equities and bonds

The life insurance segment in Pakistan is highly concentrated, with the three leading companies accounting for 90.8% of the segments total gross written premium income in 2012



Companies Mentioned



State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan

Jubilee Life Insurance Company Ltd

EFU Life Assurance Ltd

Metlife Alico Pakistan

Adamjee Life Assurance Co. Ltd

AsiaCare Health & Life Insurance Company Ltd

East West Life Assurance Company Ltd



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145449/life-insurance-in-pakistan-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2017.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

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Naperville

Illinois

United States

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