Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- The Peruvian life insurance segment accounted for the largest share of written premiums in the overall insurance industry in 2011. The written premium of the life insurance segment recorded a CAGR of 20.9% during the review period. The increase was partially due to strong economic fundamentals, a rise in consumer awareness about life insurance products and stable investment income. The growth was further attributed to an increase in life expectancy and the increased demand for pension insurance products. The pension category accounted for the largest proportion of the segment's total written premiums in 2011. These factors are also expected to support segmental growth over the forecast period.
Key Highlights
- The Peruvian life insurance segment accounted for the largest share of the written premium of the overall insurance industry in 2011.
- The written premium of the life insurance segment recorded a CAGR of 20.9% during the review period.
- The increase was partially due to strong economic fundamentals, a rise in consumer awareness about life insurance products and stable investment income.
- The growth was further attributed to an increase in life expectancy and the increased demand for pension insurance products.
- The pension category accounted for the largest proportion of the segment's total written premiums in 2011.
- These factors are also expected to support segmental growth over the forecast period.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance market in Peru:
- It provides historical values for Peru's life insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Peru's life insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for life insurance products in Peru
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Peru for the life insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance market in Peru and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top life insurance companies in Peru and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Peruvian life insurance market and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Peruvian life insurance market
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the life insurance market, along with the reinsurance segment
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Rimac Seguros, El Pacifico Peruano Suiza, Invita Seguros, Interseguro Compania, La Positiva Vida, Mapfre Peru Vida, Protecta SA Cia De Seguros, Ace Seguros SA, Cardif Del Peru SA
