"Life Insurance in Russia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017" Published

New Insurance research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- The Russian life insurance segment expanded at a CAGR of 27.0% during the review period. Government measures to encourage investments in pensions and unit-linked saving products among the population have boosted the industry. The most notable reform was to develop a pension system to overcome the economic problems of retired citizens. The reform proposed a voluntary privately-managed pension system, which will supplement an existing mandatory government-managed pension system, to ensure retirement income provision. Over the forecast period, long-term life products such as corporate pension plans are expected to grow significantly. Several foreign life insurers have launched pension products to capitalize on this segment.
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Key Highlights
- The Russian life insurance segment expanded at a CAGR of 27.0% during the review period
- The written premium of the life insurance segment is expected to increase at a projected CAGR of 13.7% over the forecast period
- Agencies are considered as the most popular and trusted life insurance distribution channel in Russia
- The principal law governing the insurance industry is the Russian Federation Law number 4015-1, passed on November 27, 1992, regarding company establishment and operation
- The life segment is highly competitive and concentrated with the top ten companies accounting for a 82.4% share in 2011
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in Russia:
- It provides historical values for Russia's life insurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Russia's life insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for life insurance products in Russia
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Russia for the life insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Russia and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top life insurance companies in Russia and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Russian life insurance segment and each category within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Russian life insurance segment
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the life insurance segment, along with the reinsurance segment
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Rosgosstrakh, AlfaStrakhovanie Life, Generali Asigur?ri SA, Russian Standard Insurance, Sogaz Insurance Group, Allianz Rosno Life, CiV Life, Generali PPF Life Insurance
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