Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Life Insurance in the Czech Republic, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2018 market report to its offering

In terms of gross written premium, the Czech Republic has the second-largest life insurance segment in the Central and Eastern European region, after Poland. The countrys economy remained under pressure during the review period (2009-2013), as a result of the global, financial and eurozone debt crises, although there is suggested to be much stability taking place in the economy over the forecast period (2013-2018). During the review period, the Czech life insurance segment grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1%. The countrys GDP, at current prices, declined at a CAGR of -3.3% during the review period, resulting in an increase in the penetration of life insurance, from 1.42% in 2009 to 1.59% in 2013. The Czech insurance industry is expected to grow over the forecast period (2013-2018), in the presence of factors such as product innovation by insurers and consumer demand towards individual whole life insurance. Individual whole life products are expected to lead the industrys growth over the forecast period, and the pension reform is expected to spur the demand in life segment.



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in the Czech Republic:

It provides historical values for the Czech life insurance segment for the reports 2009-2013 review period and forecast figures for the 2013-2018 forecast period.

It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Czech life insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2018.

It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions.

It analyses the various distribution channels for life insurance products in the Czech Republic.

Using Porters industry-standard Five Forces analysis, it details the competitive landscape in the Czech Republic for the life insurance business.

It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in the Czech Republic and its growth prospects.

It profiles the top life insurance companies in the Czech Republic and outlines the key regulations affecting them.



Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Czech life insurance segment and each category within it

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Czech life insurance segment

Assess the competitive dynamics in the life insurance segment, along with the reinsurance segment

Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories

Gain insights into key regulations governing the Czech insurance industry and its impact on companies and the market's future



Key Highlights

This life insurance segment accounted for 39.6% of the insurance industrys written premium in 2013.

The countrys large volume of internet users, which represented 74.7% of the total population in 2012, encouraged insurers to invest on online applications.

Due to the wider reach to the customer base, agencies are the most popular channel for distributing unit-linked products and other savings-type life insurance products.

The pension reform is expected to provide significant business opportunities to the existing life insurance companies, as well as new entrants.

The life insurance segment of Czech Republic is highly concentrated, with the top-10 companies accounting for 89.4% of its gross written premium in 2012.



Companies Mentioned



Ceska Pojistovna AS

Kooperativa Pojistovna AS

Pojistovna Ceske Sporitelny AS

ING Pojistovna

CSOB Pojistovna AS

Axa Zivotni Pojistovna

Generali Pojistovna AS

Allianz Pojistovna AS

Metlife Amcico AS

Komercni Pojistovna AS



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156850/life-insurance-in-the-czech-republic-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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