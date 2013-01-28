"Life Insurance in the US, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016" - New Market Report

New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "Life Insurance in the US, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- In terms of gross written premium, the life insurance segment was the largest segment in the overall US insurance industry during the review period. The total written premium value of the segment decreased at a CAGR of -0.7% during the review period. The decrease was attributed to high levels of unemployment, which decreased the demand for group life insurance products and the uncertain economic environment, which resulted in a decline in gross written premiums in the term life category. In addition, the low investment returns due to low interest rates represented losses to the earnings of life insurers.
Key Highlights
- In terms of gross written premium, the life insurance segment was the largest segment in the overall US insurance industry during the review period.
- The total written premium value of the segment decreased at a CAGR of -0.7% during the review period.
- The decrease was attributed to high levels of unemployment, which decreased the demand for group life insurance products and the uncertain economic environment, which resulted in a decline in gross written premiums in the term life category.
- In addition, the low investment returns due to low interest rates represented losses to the earnings of life insurers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance market in the US:
- It provides historical values for the US life insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the US life insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for life insurance products in the US
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in the US for the life insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance market in the US and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top life insurance companies in the US and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the US life insurance market and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the US life insurance market
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the life insurance market, along with the reinsurance segment
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
Companies Mentioned in this Report: MetLife Inc, Northwestern Mutual Corporate, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance, New York Life Insurance, Prudential Financial
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Life Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Micro Insurance Programs and Rural Insurance Penetration Key to Market Expansion
- Non-Life Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Introduction of Compulsory Motor Third-Party Liability Insurance to Drive Market Growth
- Life Insurance in South Korea, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in Belgium, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Non-Life Insurance in Singapore, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in the Netherlands, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in the UK, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Non-Life Insurance in the Netherlands, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Non-Life Insurance in Iran, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in the Czech Republic, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016