Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Life Insurance in Turkey, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 market report to its offering

Turkey has one of the fastest-growing emerging economies in the world. Economic reforms in the country in 2001 led to a resurgence in economic activities in subsequent years, as Turkish GDP registered an average growth of 5.0% from 2002 to 2012. Steady economic growth facilitated the expansion of the industry in the country which grew at a review-period CAGR of 12.6%. The low penetration rate of 0.23%, coupled with favorable demographic factors, attracted several foreign companies into the Turkish life segment. Stable economic growth, ongoing regulatory reforms and enhanced distribution channels will drive growth over the forecast period.



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in Turkey:

It provides historical values for Turkey's life insurance segment for the reports 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period

It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Turkey's life insurance segment, along with segments forecasts until 2017

It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions

It analyses the various distribution channels for life insurance products in Turkey

Using Porters industry-standard Five Forces analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Turkey for the life insurance business

It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Turkey and its growth prospects

It profiles the top life insurance companies in Turkey, and outlines the key regulations affecting them



Reasons to Buy

Make strategic business decisions using top-level historic and forecast market data related to the Turkish life insurance segment and each sector within it

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Turkish life insurance segment

Assess the competitive dynamics in the life insurance segment, along with the reinsurance segment

Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories

Gain insights into key regulations governing the Turkish insurance industry and its impact on companies and the segment' future



Key Highlights

Life insurance was the second-largest segment in the Turkish industry in 2012, accounting for 17.4% of the industrys total written premiums.

Individual life insurance dominated the segment in 2012, accounting for 75.7% of the segments gross written premiums

At the end of 2011, there were 27 insurers operating in the segment, of which 23 have foreign ownership.

The segment is competitive and concentrated with the 10 leading companies accounting for 85.6% of the gross written premiums in 2011.

Bancassurance was the preferred distribution channel among life insurers, accounting for 77.2% of the total commission paid in 2012

Over the forecast period, the Turkish life segment is expected to increase at a CAGR of 13.6%, from TRY3.3 billion (US$2.0 billion) in 2012 to TRY6.3 billion (US$3.8 billion) in 2017



Companies Mentioned



Ziraat Hayat ve Emeklilik

Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik

Garanti Emeklilik ve Hayat

Halk Hayat ve Emekllilk

Yap? Kredi Emeklilik

Vakif Emeklilik

Finans Emeklilik ve Hayat

AvivaSA Emeklilik ve Hayat

Deniz Emeklilik ve Hayat

Allianz Hayat ve Emeklilik



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