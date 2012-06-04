Life Insurance Market In China 2012 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2012 -- Life Insurance market in China is poised to witness robust growth through 2015. The report begins with a brief description of the global life insurance market including the growth rate of the global life insurance sector along with a projected ranking of the top six life insurance markets globally. Further, the report covers a brief description of the life insurance market in China including the rate of market growth and the various segments of the life insurance market. A detailed time line description of the impact of liberalization on the life insurance market in China is also included in the report. The report also includes a detailed description of the various distribution channels operating in the life insurance market in China.



Key drivers explain the factors influencing the growth of the life insurance market in China in detail. Some of the drivers identified include rise in middle class and increasing income, rise in ageing population, low market penetration and impact of liberalization. While major challenges facing the industry that impedes the development and growth of the life insurance market in China includes location challenge, recession in developed markets, complex market regulations and lack of human resource.



Government initiatives section includes the measures adopted under the 12th Five Year Plan to develop the life insurance market in China. The section highlights the measures adopted by the life insurance industry measures as laid by the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC), the new regulations governing the life insurance market and investment regulations pertaining to the life insurance market in China.



Emerging trends of the sector include the IPO pipeline, mergers and joint ventures, rise in bancassurance channel of insurance and product innovation.



The report also contains a brief analysis of the competitive landscape of the life insurance market in China. This section provides a three dimensional analysis of the key players' revenues, profits and market capitalization. The report also features brief profiles of the major domestic and foreign players operating in the market with a snapshot of their corporation, financial performance, and business highlights thus providing an insight into the existing competitive scenario.



Key takeaway section summarizes the entire market in terms of opportunities, challenges and government initiatives persisting in the Chinese life insurance market.



Key statistical figures relevant to the study include global life insurance market size and growth rate, life insurance market size by premiums collected (2005-2015e), key segments. Claims paid and premiums earned, share of Chinese urban household, per capita urban household income, life expectancy, ageing population of China, market penetration etc.



