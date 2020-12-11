Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2020 -- A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "Life Insurance Market in India 2019" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Life Insurance Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Life Insurance Corporation of India, HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited, SBI Life Insurance Company Limited, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited, Max Life Insurance Company Limited, PNB Metlife India Insurance Company Limited, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company Limited, Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited.



Key growth drivers of the market

On the macroeconomic front, the Indian economy has been gaining momentum since FY 2018. Moreover, India's young population with increased purchasing power and greater inclination towards security products is growing. However, the penetration of life insurance in India is shallow, compared to the advanced and emerging economies of the world. In a way, life insurance companies are utilizing the opportunity of penetrating the Indian market, thereby taking advantage of its expanding economy and rising individual income level.



Key deterrents to the growth of the market

High lapse ratio, due to low persistency, is having a detrimental impact on the overall business of insurers. This is because lapsation of insurance policies result in a negative impact on customer retention, product performance, pricing factors, product image and workforce planning.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



Top Players in the Market are: Life Insurance Corporation of India, HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited, SBI Life Insurance Company Limited, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited, Max Life Insurance Company Limited, PNB Metlife India Insurance Company Limited, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company Limited, Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited



Region Included are: North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)



Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

– Detailed overview of Life Insurance market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Life Insurance market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards Life Insurance market performance

– Market players information to sustain and enhance their footprint



Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Life Insurance Market Industry Overview

1.1 Life Insurance Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Life Insurance Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview



Chapter Two: Life Insurance Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

2.1.1 APPLICATION 1

2.1.2 APPLICATION 2

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Life Insurance Market Size by Demand

2.3 Life Insurance Market Forecast by Demand



Chapter Three: Life Insurance Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 TYPE 1

3.1.2 TYPE 2

3.2 Life Insurance Market Size by Type

3.3 Life Insurance Market Forecast by Type



Chapter Four: Major Region of Life Insurance Market

4.1 Life Insurance Sales

4.2 Life Insurance Revenue & market share



Chapter Five: Major Companies List



Chapter Six: Conclusion



Key questions answered

- What impact does COVID-19 have made on Life Insurance Market Growth & Sizing?

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Life Insurance market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Life Insurance market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Life Insurance market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



