Life Insurance Policy - New Website Slashes Rates by Up to Half-Price

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Recently launched website, with a specialty in Life Insurance Policy, have announced that US Residents can finally stop overpaying for Life Insurance.



Deborah McLaughlin, Marketing Manager of Cheap Life Insurance Revealed, states that "Life insurance companies are competing aggressively with each other and as a result, are now offering extremely high discounts for many Residents that qualify."



"US Residents who haven't checked their rate in the past 30 days are now being urged to join many Residents saving 40%, 50% or even more than 70%. Imagine what you could do with an extra $500*, $600* or even $800* for just five minutes of your time?" says Deborah



Cheap Life Insurance Revealed, is a new and different quote comparison website that instantly searches the internet to find US Residents 'hidden gem' insurance carriers (out of the hundreds ) that offer extremely high discounts.



According to Deborah "This is why our free rate comparison service has become very popular. By taking just five minutes to enter your zip, US Residents can quickly compare rates side-by-side to find the best option that meets their needs and their budget. Plus they can walk away with some extra cash"



"The purchase of an Life insurance policy is extremely important. Lets face it, no one likes to talk about death, but if you watch the news, people we never thought would die are in fact dying. US residents are all being urged to carry life insurance to provide for their loved ones, if something does happen. Leave them thankful that you took a few minutes right now to take care of them."



"Residents need to compare the quotes they receive from Cheap Life Insurance Revealed, rather than just accepting the first quote they receive from the site. Residents need to compare the quotes they receive because there can still be price differences between the lowest and highest quotes for exactly the same person. If you do not compare the insurance companies the site matches you with, you may miss out on some Big saving on your Life Insurance." Says Deborah.



"Cheap Life Insurance Revealed Stands by our commitment to help US residents save money on their Life insurance. This has been, and always will be the reason we exist," according to Deborah McLaughlin.



Right now is one of the best times to get a better deal on your Life insurance. Enter your Zip code at http://CheapLifeInsuranceRevealed.com/discount to try it. You will be amazed to see how much you can save on your Life insurance.



About Cheap Life Insurance Revealed

Cheap Life Insurance Revealed is a leading Free Life Insurance matching service that helps US residents find reputable insurance companies offering extremely high discounts. Since inception, the goal of Cheap Life Insurance Revealed has been to provide customers with a safe and secure environment so they instantly view plans side-by-side so they can quickly find the best option that meets their needs and their budget.



US Residents, who have not checked their Life insurance rate in the past 30 days, are being urged to take just 2 minutes to enter their Zip code so they can see how much they can save. With just a quick visit, Residents can finally stop overpaying for Life Insurance .



For Media Contact:

Cheap Life Insurance Revealed

Deborah McLaughlin

Phone: (888) 973-0118

Email: admin@CheapLifeInsuranceRevealed.com

Website: cheaplifeinsurancerevealed.com