Life Insurance Quotes Are Available Instantly from New Website Lifequotes4u

Cheshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Lifequotes4u, a UK based life insurance quotation provider, has just launched its new website and blog. The easy-to-use site simplifies the life insurance shopping process by giving people instant quotes for their coverage. In addition to helping visitors to the website find cheap life insurance, Lifequotes4u also features a blog that is updated regularly with news pertaining to the life insurance industry, as well as articles filled with helpful tips and advice on how to stay fit and healthy.



In order to provide visitors to the site with life insurance quotes, Lifequotes4u searches through a wide range of the UK’s largest life companies. The consumer is then shown the best possible deals for life insurance. The newly-launched site can help provide quotes for a variety of different types of life insurance policies, including term assurance, decreasing term assurance, critical illness cover, and family income benefit.



While traditionally, researching good deals on life insurance meant calling numerous companies or visiting them in person—which was both time consuming and confusing—Lifequotes4u allows people to do everything quickly, easily, and all from the comfort of home.



“There usually comes a point in most people's lives where life insurance becomes an important consideration,” an article on the new website noted, adding that certain lifestyle changes that most people encounter like getting married, having children or buying a house tend to make them think about protecting the people closest to them if they are no longer around.



“Life Insurance is a way of providing financial security to you and/or your dependants if you were to die. It is often taken out to cover your mortgage and other debts you may have.”



Using the new Lifequotes4u website to get free quotes is easy; people are welcome to visit the user-friendly site at any time and read through the educational and in-depth articles that help explain about the various types of life insurance policies and what they typically cover. The new life insurance blog, which is already a popular option with readers, features newly-posted articles that explain why people are never too young for life insurance, changes in insurance pricing, finding life insurance on a budget, and how to place a claim on a life insurance policy.



About Lifequotes4u

Lifequotes4u provides instant quotes for a range of different life insurance products, including level terms assurance, decreasing term assurance, critical illness cover, mortgage protection and family income benefit. Visitors to the new site may online to receive an instant quote for their life cover. The website is user-friendly and easy to navigate, and also features a blog with current articles about the life insurance industry and health and wellness. For more information, please visit http://www.lifequotes4u.co.uk