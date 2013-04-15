Life Insurance Rates HQ Helps Consumers Plan Ahead with New Online Comparison Tool

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- In a down economy, price matters, even when it’s a matter of life… and death. As such, finding the right life insurance policy, one that is adequate and offers a competitive rate is important. Online brokerage firm Life Insurance Rates HQ today announces its rates comparison tool, a quick and easy way to obtain life insurance quotes and purchase a policy.



Life insurance allows the dearly departed to provide for loved ones after their passing or to ease financial burdens that result from loss of income. However, many consumers forgo this type of insurance for a variety of reasons. These reasons can include everything from procrastination to misinformation, or the dilemma of not having enough income. But, ironically, the problem of lacking life insurance isn’t just a dilemma for the cash poor. According to a recent Life Insurance Marketing and Research Association (LIMRA) report, 52 million people with incomes between $50,000 and $250,000 are presently living without a life insurance policy.



“It’s an unfortunate and sobering reality that many people run the risk of passing away without life insurance,” says George Battles, Life Insurance Rates HQ company founder. “Our online comparison tool makes it easy to find a policy. It only takes a few minutes—a few minutes that can change the way a person’s estate is settled after their passing. No one wants to leave their loved ones in a financial bind.”



Consumers looking for life insurance quotes can comparison shop on the Life Insurance Rates HQ site. A simple query, based on zip code, returns several results, where consumers can comparison shop whole life, term life, accident, and no-exam types of insurance policies. “Even a small policy can help cover the costs of unforeseen expenses,” Battles continues.



The new Life Insurance Rates HQ comparison tool is available 24 hours a day. Consumers looking for term life life insurance quotes or to compare life insurance rates with an existing policy can visit the Life Insurance Rates HQ company website (http://lifeinsurancerateshq.com/).



