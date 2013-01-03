Life Insurance Rates Launch Interactive Product Selector Tool

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Life insurance is a difficult field for many to address. The tough decision to prepare for the worst is often avoided with near-superstitious dread, but this can create far worse problems for families in the event of accidental or unexpected deaths. To try and cut through this fear of the unknown, Life Insurance Rates has been offering a frank, clear and easy to understand dissection of the life insurance business so that individuals can both understand it and get the best deals. Their latest innovation is the interactive product selector tool, which will help people find the right policy for them.



The tool launches a slickly presented window in which simple yes/no questions are answered which, depending on the specific answers given, take users into different streams and provide results based on what kind of insurance may be best for them. Users can also go back and change an answer or start again from scratch. When the results are given, the tool offers to find life insurance quotes of the appropriate type to further streamline the process for users.



The website homepage also offers a side by side guide to the key differences between insurance policies, and free expert advice from a life insurance adviser. The quote gathering interface takes just minutes to collate a user’s information and requirements to match them to insurance policies, thereby offering a full spectrum solution to users’ life insurance needs.



A spokesperson for the Life Insurance Rates explained, “The new tool is part of our continuing commitment to serving our users as best we can by simplifying the ways in which they access information relevant to them. By using the tool, they needn’t read up and research on policies that won’t be a match for their needs, saving them considerable time in what we know can be a stressful process. With simple techniques like the selector, we have made it even easier for individuals to act now and protect their families from the worst.”



About Life Insurance Rates

Life Insurance Rates is designed to help consumers navigate through the life insurance maze. From the types of policies available to purchasing tips, they have created a place for consumers to arm themselves with the knowledge necessary to choose the right policy for them. They offer rate comparisons for several leading life insurance providers to aid you in the decision-making process, and expert advice from industry professionals. For more information please visit: http://www.lifeinsurancerates.com/