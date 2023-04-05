Life Insurance Rating Systems Market May See a Big Move : HawkSoft, Agency Matrix, InsuredHQ, AgencyBloc

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Life Insurance Rating Systems Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the Life Insurance Rating Systems market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Vertafore, Inc. (United States), HawkSoft (United States), Applied Systems, Inc. (United States), Sapiens International (Israel) , Agency Matrix (United States), InsuredHQ (New Zealand) , Buckhill Ltd. (United Kingdom) , Insurance Technologies Corporation (United States), EZLynx (United States), AgencyBloc, Inc. (United States),



Scope of the Report of Life Insurance Rating Systems

Life Insurance Rating Systems software aids in the management of insurance agencies. These systems combine CRM and marketing automation software to assist agents in bettering their interactions with customers, clients, and prospects. These systems also contain back-office functionality like automated processes and commission processing to make agent job easier. This solutions can be implemented or deployed across all the domains or branches of insurance agency. It can be used as a stand-alone solution or as the foundation for a comprehensive insurance suite. North America is currently, the largest market of the Life Insurance Rating systems.



In 2021, Applied Systems, Inc., which is a leading provider of Insurance technology & software as well as cloud based insurance management solutions has announced signing of a definitive agreement to acquire EZLynx, which is an innovator in real time comparative rating services along with Insurance agency management systems.The acquisition will significantly expand the product portfolio of Applied Systems in the domains of agency management and rating technologies.



The Global Life Insurance Rating Systems Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Claims Management, Risk Management, Others), Organisation Size (SMEs, Large Organisations), Component (Services, Solutions), Deployment (Cloud Based, On Premise Based)



Market Opportunities:

- Cloud Based Solutions will Rise in Popularity



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Adoption of Digital Tools for Financial Applications

- Rising Penetration of Insurance Companies especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cities



Market Trend:

- Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



