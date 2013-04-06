Life Insurer, BrightRock, Asks Consumers for Help with Ad

Pretoria, Gauteng -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2013 -- After radio listeners misunderstood the message of a radio ad campaign, life insurer BrightRock has given them the opportunity to change the ad.



BrightRock will allow consumers to script its radio advert for its Love Change campaign through a newly-launched Facebook page and the ‘you change our ad’ application.



The advert about a dad meeting his new-born son for the first time has been aired on Talk Radio 702 in recent weeks. The message of the advert, Love Change, is that outdated attitudes need to change. But some listeners did not interpret it in this way.



“At BrightRock, we pride ourselves on our ability to meet your needs and to respond as those needs change. So, we are heeding 702 listeners’ feedback, and giving you the chance to change our advert,” says Suzanne Stevens, BrightRock’s executive director of marketing.



The winning script will be recorded and aired on radio while the script writer will get to attend the studio recording. According to Stevens, BrightRock’s life insurance changes as your life changes. “While most people fear change and the uncertainty it brings, BrightRock clients can love change, and the new choices and opportunities it brings.”



For its radio advert, BrightRock chose the birth of a child as one of life’s milestones. “The winning script will be one that best reflects the fears, hopes and aspirations of a father for his new-born son,” adds Stevens.



The promotion kicked off on Talk Radio 702’s Jenny Crwys-Williams show on Wednesday. Visit their Facebook page to find out more.



BrightRock’s Love Change campaign made headlines late last year when a young man asked the love of his life, Tarryn, for her hand in marriage in front of a captivated cinema audience. Much to the dismay of movie-goers, Tarryn said no. As it turns out, BrightRock staged the whole performance and made sure cinema-goers heard its message through this marriage proposal. Read the story here



About BrightRock

BrightRock was started with the goal of creating insurance products that truly meets consumers’ and financial advisers’ needs. It offers truly individualised life insurance cover that’s built around your specific needs at the outset, and is specially designed to change with you as your needs change. And because BrightRock’s cover is flexible and changes appropriately when your needs change, it’s more efficient. This means both your cover and your premiums remain relevant, and more affordable, throughout your life. BrightRock (Pty) Ltd is an authorised financial services provider, underwritten by Lombard Life Ltd.