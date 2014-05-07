Life Mastery Institute Introduces "Coaching Success" Toolkit

Simi Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- For inspiring difference makers interested in becoming life coaches, the logical next step is to pursue Life Coach Certification. Life coaches need expert knowledge in the field of coaching, in the business practices required to sustain a new venture, and a supportive network to truly succeed. However, deciding where to acquire this training and investing money & resources can make even the most highly driven individuals reluctant to move forward. Life Mastery Institute, a leading source for Life Coach Training, as outlined at www.lifemasteryinstitute.com, offers the perfect solution with its free Coaching Success Toolkit.



A complimentary gift for those interested in life coaching, the Coaching Success Toolkit combines 40 years of successful life coaching principles into one easy-to-use introductory kit. Learn how to avoid the common pitfalls of the industry, and take advantage of time-tested tactics for success, all before signing up for a training course. Life Mastery Institute’s Coaching Success Toolkit also includes a step-by-step guide for how to earn life coaching certification as well as essential business tips for attracting and enrolling clients. For the motivated individual interested in becoming a career life counselor or spiritual life coach, as seen at www.lifemasteryinstitue.com/become-a-life-coach , The Coaching Success Toolkit is the perfect place to start.



For more on Life Mastery Institute’s proven results and detailed information on how to become a Life Coach, visit http://lifemasteryinstitute.com/become-a-life-coach/



About Life Mastery Institute

Life Mastery Institute is the global powerhouse for life coach training. Founded by Mary Morrissey, Life Mastery Institutes provides its life coaches with in-depth training, a supportive network, and the business tools to succeed.



For More Information:

Mat Boggs

Life Mastery Institute

PO Box 360269

Simi Valley, California 93063

(866) 405-6999

mathew@marymorrissey.com

http://lifemasteryinstitute.com