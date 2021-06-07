Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2021 -- A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "Global Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market Survey & Outlook" is designed covering micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings and sales channels. The Global Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance offers energetic visions to conclude market size, opportunities, growth pattern, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary sourced data and includes both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Marsh & McLennan, Zurich, Munich Re, Tokio Marine Holdings, Assicurazioni Generali, Aon, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa, Mapfre, Medical Protective, XL Group, Beazley, AIG, Allianz, Chubb (ACE), Doctors Company, Hiscox, AXA, Aviva, Travelers & Liberty Mutual.



Market Overview of Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance

If you are involved in the Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance industry or aim to be, then this study is vital to keep your market knowledge up-to-date. The Market is segmented by Applications [Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Disability Insurance & Pension Insurance], Types / Coverage [, Term Insurance & Permanent Insurance] and major players. To get deep dive in market, geographically 22+ jurisdictions or countries were summarized in the study from Asia Pacific, MEA, South America, Europe and North America.



Geographically, the global version of report has following country inclusion:

- North America [United States, Canada and Mexico]

- Europe [Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Sweden, and Rest of Europe]

- Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia and Others]

- South America [Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Rest of South America]

- Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Turkey, Israel, GCC Countries and Rest of Africa)



This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Country; Insurance carriers, Aggregators should focus in years to come to channelize their efforts and investments in Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance to maximize growth and profitability. The growth in 2020 is noticeably slower and mature markets in North America and Western Europe requires "heavy lifting" to address such trends due to the dynamic macroeconomic and regulatory environment.



The distribution channels in the insurance industry, is always of great importance, reflecting the "push" nature of Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance offering in the industry. The distribution model has continued to evolve as insurers try to better connect with their customers. Over the years, the Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance industry has seen a clear dominance of face-to face selling (agents and brokers). However, with the increasing penetration of the Internet and customers preferring convenience, the digital mode of sales is becoming increasingly popular in Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016-2020

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2026



Major Highlights of TOC:



Chapter One: Global Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market Industry Overview

1.1 Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Behaviour & Distribution Channels



Chapter Two: Global Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Disability Insurance & Pension Insurance



2.2 Global Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market Size by Application/End USers (2016-2020)

2.3 Global Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market Forecast by Application/End USers (2021-2026)



Chapter Three: Global Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market by Type

3.1 By Type

, Term Insurance & Permanent Insurance

3.2 Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market Size by Type (2016-2020)

3.3 Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)



Chapter Four: Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market: by Region/Country

4.1 Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market by Regions

4.2 Life, Pension, Health & Disability Insurance Market Revenue & share by Region

4.3 North America

4.4 Europe

4.5 Asia Pacific

4.6 South America

4.7 Middle East & Africa



Chapter Five: Player Analysis

5.1 Market Share Analysis by Players (2019-2021E)

5.2 Market Concentration Rate by Regions

5.3 Company Profiles



..........continued



